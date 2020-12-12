All I Want for Christmas

Marines deployed to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay will be seen over three Saturdays in December to get caught up on their annual exam. According to CDR David Weldon, DMD, CoVid 19 closings have put some Marines at almost two years out since their last exam.



“When there is a small problem with a tooth, it may turn into a big problem in 12-18 months. Cavities and oral cancer do not wait. It's imperative all of our active duty are seen every 12 months."



“It’s good for us when all these patients show up,” said HM3 Monica Carmona, a Dental Technician at USNH GB.



“Sometimes, we schedule a Saturday and only a few patients show up and that’s not the really best use of our time” Carmona continued, “When the Marines are scheduled, they keep their commitment and it’s good to take care of them and it’s also good for our training and readiness to take care a lot of patients at once.”



CDR Weldon who made the call wanted to take care of his entire staff who will spend Saturdays performing administrative and technical support.

“I always overcook,” Weldon explained, “and as it turned out there was plenty for everyone.” None of Weldon’s breakfast burritos and hash went to waste.



When asked about working Saturdays, Dental Techician, HN Correy Washburn replied, “It’s why we’re here, it’s our job and it’s why we wear the uniform”



CDR Weldon and team conducted 30 exams last Saturday with another 40 exams scheduled for next Saturday. In early January, they will also be open for Naval Station Guantanamo Bay shift workers, mostly security, who may not be available in the day.



“I don’t like that they have to wait so long, but when I apologize, so many say, no, sir thank you, I’m just really glad to get to see a dentist.” CDR Weldon added, “It’s truly an honor, to help keep our warfighters well and ready, it’s why we’re here.”

