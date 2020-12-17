JTF-Q Weapon System – AC-130W Stinger II

Courtesy Photo | The AC-130W Stinger II is conducting air operations over Somalia under Joint Task...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The AC-130W Stinger II is conducting air operations over Somalia under Joint Task Force – Quartz in support of Operation OCTAVE QUARTZ. The mission of OOQ is to reposition U.S. DOD personnel from Somalia to other locations in East Africa. The AC-130W Stinger II primary missions are close air support and air interdiction. The aircraft is a highly modified C-130H featuring improved navigation, threat detection, countermeasures, and communication suites. All AC-130W aircraft are modified with a precision strike package to perform the gunship mission. (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

The AC-130W Stinger II is conducting air operations over Somalia under Joint Task Force – Quartz in support of Operation OCTAVE QUARTZ. The mission of OOQ is to reposition U.S. DOD personnel from Somalia to other locations in East Africa.

Mission

The AC-130W Stinger II primary missions are close air support and air interdiction. Close air support missions include troops in contact, convoy escort and point air defense. Air interdiction missions are conducted against preplanned targets or targets of opportunity and include strike coordination and reconnaissance.

Features

The aircraft is a highly modified C-130H featuring improved navigation, threat detection, countermeasures, and communication suites. All AC-130W aircraft are modified with a precision strike package to perform the gunship mission.

Modifications to the AC-130W include a mission management console, communications suite, two electro-optical/infrared sensors, fire control equipment, stand-off precision guided munitions, one side-firing, trainable 30mm gun capable of firing 200 rounds per minute, and one side-firing, trainable 105mm cannon. The mission management system will fuse sensor, communication, environment, order of battle and threat information into a common operating picture. The AC-130W Stinger II Precision Strike Package modification provides ground forces an expeditionary, persistent direct fires platform that delivers precision low-yield munitions, ideally suited for close air support and urban operations.

Background

Lessons learned from overseas contingency operations have modified the near-term needs of U.S. Special Operations Command and Special Operations Forces fire support requirements. In July 2007, the USSOCOM Commander declared the need to grow the gunship fleet. The commander's intent was not to replace current AC-130s, but rather to augment existing combat capability.

In May 2012, the MC-130W Dragon Spear was renamed the AC-130W Stinger II. The AC-130W Stinger II Project was developed to increase the precision fires capacity available for Overseas Contingency Operations. USSOCOM used proven rapid acquisition principles and combat proven technology to field the Precision Strike Package on the AC-130W Stinger II. It took less than 18 months from the first flight of a prototype modified aircraft to deployment to Operation New Dawn. AC-130W gunships have since been employed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Inherent Resolve.

General characteristics

Contractor: Lockheed

Power plant: four Allison T56-A-15 turboprops

Thrust: Thrust 4,300 shaft horsepower each engine

Speed: 300 mph

Ceiling: 28,000 feet

Maximum takeoff weight: 155,000 pounds

Range: 2,500 nautical miles; limited by crew duty day with air refueling

Crew: Two pilots, one Combat System Officer, one Navigator, one Flight Engineer, three Special Missions Aviators

Armament: GAU-23A/A 30mm Automatic Chain Gun, M137A1 105mm Cannon, AGM-176 Griffin Missiles, GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs

Date deployed: MC-130W with PSP November 2010

Unit cost: AC-130W, million

Inventory: 7 Active Duty Current plans to retire remaining fleet by 2023