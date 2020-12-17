BUILDING LEADERS – The Transatlantic Division’s investment in the future

Winchester, Va. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division kicked off its fourth and largest Leadership Development Program Level III course at a socially distanced and mostly virtual meeting at its headquarters in Winchester, Virginia on Oct. 28, 2020.



The Leadership Development Program is a U.S. Army Corp of Engineers initiative designed to provide a progressive avenue to develop and train leaders at all levels as part of “building the bench.”



The Transatlantic Division’s LDP Level III is an 18 month course that provides employees with the opportunity to experience a regional perspective on leadership, identify and develop their own leadership qualities, and participate in various senior-level Army Corps of Engineers activities within the organization.



The Transatlantic Division’s Business Integration Division leads the planning and execution of this program for its division and has seen first-hand what building leaders can bring to an organization.



Scott Cilley, the Business Integration Division chief and primary program manager of the LPD Level III course, explains how the program has evolved.



“This class is really a series of firsts,” Cilley said during his opening remarks. “Not only do we have an expanded and updated curriculum, we have ten students, which is by far more than we have ever had. We also have professionals from diverse backgrounds from across the Transatlantic Division, including the Middle East District, as well as participants from the U.S. Army and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.”



“The program is really designed to develop you in many ways,” Cilley went on to explain. “It’s going to go beyond just traditional leadership development. You are going to learn about problem solving, strategic thinking, critical analysis, team building, identifying strengths and weaknesses, and threat analysis.”



The program will also dive deeper into sharpening supervisory skills such as workforce planning, human capital planning and performance management, as well as dealing with poor performers and conflict resolution Public speaking was a new addition to the curriculum this year and there will be an opportunity for the class to participate with the local Winchester Toastmasters Club.



“I am really excited about this class and about the learning opportunities ahead,” Cilley continued. “Of the 18 months, the first 12 months will be the guts of the program and the next six months will be utilization assignments and other opportunities to put into practice the skills you have learned.”





Scott Sawyer, Programs Integration Division Chief of the Transatlantic Division’s $6 billion overseas program, introduced himself to the class.



“Back in 2004 I took my first LDP class never looked back.” Sawyer said. “You’re going to get tools in this class that are just awesome. Take this opportunity to polish yourselves and learn from each other. This is a non-threat environment. Use it. Get ready to lead your staffs. I couldn’t be more excited about the people gathered together for this class. Welcome aboard and thanks so much for putting this effort into yourselves.”



Brigadier General Kimberly M. Colloton, Transatlantic Division commander, spent some time getting to know the class participants and shared her background, command priorities and framework of expectations and values which are based on courage, candor, character and commitment.



“I want us all to strive for excellence not just meet the standard,” Colloton shared. “This is an investment into being better personally and being better professionally. I hope you enjoy this course. It’s good to get the know each other and it’s a good opportunity to share and grow.



Building a team starts with a foundation of building trust,” Colloton went on to explain, “It takes getting to know each other, a willingness to share, respecting that we are all different and trying to leverage those differences to improve what we are delivering.



Achieving our vision of providing engineering solutions for not only our nation’s but our partner nation’s toughest challenges is that much easier as a team,” Colloton continued. “But it starts with developing our people, investing in our people, treating each other with dignity and respect and creating an organization where people thrive.”



The Transatlantic Division continues to be just that kind of organization. Elaine Lawson, Business Integration Division program manager, has been with the LDP Level III from its inception and encourages professionals to continue to grow as a leader by becoming a mentor for the course.



“The Business Integration Division encourages Army Corp of Engineers professionals to consider fostering the personal and professional growth of our future leaders,” Lawson stated in a request for volunteers. “Similar to training, mentoring encourages knowledge transfer, a more inclusive work environment, employee engagement, and promotes organizational commitment.



Mentoring can be a very easy, natural process,” Lawson wrote. “You’ve probably already been a mentor for years! Are you respectful of others, supportive, respected, self-confident, patient, people oriented, a good motivator, a teacher or coach, an achiever, a great listener, willing to share corporate and technical knowledge, and one who values the Army and work?” Lawson asked. “Then you should volunteer to be a mentor. Stop for a moment to remember those individuals who made an impact on your life, family and career. Then, consider “Paying It Forward” by volunteering to be a mentor.”



The LDP Level III course will continue into 2021 with most of the program conducted virtually to ensure the health and safety of all participates. The Army, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Transatlantic Division remains committed to building competent and confident leaders, both military and civilian, in order to strengthen the foundation and deliver the program – today and tomorrow.



BUILDING STRONG!





The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Transatlantic Division provides engineering solutions for our mission partner’s toughest full spectrum challenges in one of the most volatile construction environments in the world. With oversight of well over $6 billion in projects throughout the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, as well as dedicated support to the U.S. Special Operations Command, the Transatlantic Division is truly the Corps of Engineers’ tip of the spear when it comes to supporting the warfighter and promoting safety and stability throughout the Middle East and Afghanistan.



The Transatlantic Division delivers its program through two districts, the Transatlantic Middle East District and the Transatlantic Afghanistan District, as well as Task Force Essayons, which specializes in providing timely engineering solutions directly to the warfighter.

