Command team visits 351st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron in Spain

U.S. Air Force Col. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kathi Glascock, 100th ARW command chief, visited Airmen deployed to the 351st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron at Morón Air Base, Spain, December 16, 2020.



The command team visited multiple on-duty Airmen, highlighted superior performers at the squadron and spoke to Bloody Hundredth Airmen to discuss the mission, morale and other important updates from their home station.



A top priority the command team had for the visit was ensuring that the Airmen deployed from the 100th ARW had everything they needed to continue to accomplish the mission.



“We wanted to come out and visit some of our Airmen that are going to be deployed during the upcoming holidays,” said Glascock. “There have been many projects to help morale for our Airmen in Morón and we want to ensure things are always improving for them.”



The 351st EARS lets the 100th ARW support partner nations and provide unrivaled air refueling in the European and African theater.



Pananon repeatedly thanked the Airmen for their dedication to the mission and morale.



“As leaders, we give Airmen objectives; any Airman given a goal to reach will execute it boldly, professionally and to the best of their ability,” Pananon said. “As long as we give them the resources and we set the conditions for their success, they are going to be effective no matter the mission.”

