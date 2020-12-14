ANSBACH, Germany – ‘Tis the season to be giving, especially to children in need.



Children at a local orphanage were recipients of gifts from the “Griffins,” also known as the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade. Soldiers from the 12th CAB collected over 500 toys and delivered them to the children at the Behindertenhilfe Wohnahaus school, located in Ansbach, Germany.



In addition to collecting toys, the Soldiers collected nearly $1,000 in donations, which was used to purchase more toys. The Behindertimehilfe Wonhahaus is an orphanage for special-needs children. The ages of the children range from 4 to 17 years of age.



“Not every child has parents, or relatives,” said Sabene Peeffer, a group leader at Behindertenhilfe Wohnahaus, said. “All the children are happy because they each have a gift under the Christmas tree.”



John Hamilton, first sergeant of Company D, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, said this was a good way to give back to the community and help the kids have a merry Christmas.



“Being a family man, I love children and I always want my children to experience the holiday season,” said Hamilton. “To be a part of this and give to these children is keeping with the traditions of what we do in America.”



12th CAB has been giving toys to the orphanage since the 1980s. All personnel involved are volunteers, donating their time and talents to collecting toys for the children.



Hamilton said he appreciated the hard work and dedication of the volunteers.



“To take personal time and help with the fundraiser means a lot,” said Hamilton. “Every kid wants to experience that holiday spirit around this time.”



Spec. Alexander Kelsall, a volunteer from the 1st Bn., 3rd Avn. Regt., said he felt honored to be asked to join the cause.



“My Christmas back home was never that big,” said Kelsall. “To be asked to help, that made me feel really good, especially when putting the work in.”



At the end of the event, Peeffer gave the Soldiers a cake that said “danke,” or “thank you.”



“I understand this is not an easy time,” said Peefer. “This cake is a small way for us to say to you all, thank you.”



Kelsall said the slogan “Gifts from the Griffins” was the icing on the cake, no pun intended.



“The 12th CAB are called the Griffins, and it rolls off the tongue,” said Kelsall. “This shows that the 12th CAB does care about its community.”

