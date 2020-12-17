Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Courtesy Translation: Lena Stange, Public Affairs; Specialist Minister President Bouffier about the rules during the holidays

    Translation: Hessen press release

    Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more

    GERMANY

    12.17.2020

    Story by Lena Stange 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 16 DEC 2020

    Minister President Bouffier about the rules during the holidays

    In a press statement, Minister President Bouffier informed about the rules for Christmas and New Year's Eve.

    The Minister President of Hessen, Volker Bouffier, prepared people today for a “different Christmas”. "The Corona virus has no Christmas breaks, so we have to stay prudent and protect ourselves and others during Christmas," said Bouffier on Wednesday in the Wiesbaden State Chancellery.

    After an already announced video conference with the leaders of the Protestant and Catholic Churches in Hessen, the state government decided on the following regulations:

    Contact restrictions for the public sphere
    For gatherings with friends and acquaintances, the current rule generally applies during Christmas: a maximum of five people from two households.

    An exception is the period from Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, to the second Christmas holiday, Dec. 26: Gatherings with four people who don’t belong to the same household, but belong to the closest family circle are possible, i.e. at any rate spouses, life partners and non-marital partners as well as direct relatives, siblings and their household members; plus children up to (including) 14 years of age. This also applies when it means more than two households or five people over 14 years of age.

    Urgent appeal for Christmas at home.
    Compliance with the above rules is also strongly recommended for private celebrations at home.

    Curfews in so-called hotspots
    On Dec. 24, the night curfews start at midnight instead of 9 p.m. On Dec. 25 and 26, the night curfews start at 10 p.m.

    Church services
    Services are generally allowed. The general rules apply (distance and mask requirement, record of contact data). Registration requirement for the particularly well-attended church services on Christmas Eve and the Christmas holidays. The following applies in particular to these services: Please do not sing together!

    New Year's Eve
    On New Year's Eve, the general rules for contact restrictions and curfews remain in effect.

    Source:
    https://www.hessen.de/presse/pressemitteilung/ministerpraesident-bouffier-ueber-die-regeln-zu-den-feiertagen

