Air Force to host advanced manufacturing and sustainment technologies Virtual Collider Event

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate is holding a special Collider Event on Jan. 12, in response to the latest Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) open topic solicitations 21.1 and 21.A.



This event focuses specifically on two topics under theses solicitations: AF211-DCSO2, Advanced Manufacturing and Sustainment Pitch Day (Direct to Phase II under 21.1), and AF21A-TCSO2, Advanced Manufacturing and Sustainment Technologies and Processes, (Phase I under 21.A).



Under these topics, the Air Force is seeking innovative advanced manufacturing and sustainment technologies and processes to rapidly develop, produce and sustain weapon systems as well as significantly reduce overall costs and/or increase availability while ensuring system safety.



These innovations include, but are not limited to: advanced robotics, controls, and process automation; nondestructive evaluation; computational modeling; digital representations of human-machine interactions; artificial intelligence and machine learning-based algorithms for assisted data analysis and diagnostics; digital thread and digital twin process integration and development; and 3D printing/additive manufacturing.



Tune in as technical experts from across the Air Force come together to discuss advanced manufacturing and sustainment technology needs that have a direct impact on the current and future fighting force.



Listen to informative discussion panels in the areas of sustainment, additive manufacturing, robotics, bonded aircraft structures, agile/low-cost technologies and STTR.



Companies planning to submit proposals under these specific topics can receive answers to questions by technical experts in Q&A sessions following each discussion panel. This provides opportunity for small companies, academia and others to gain further insight to the government’s current requirements.



“We have designed the event to be highly informative and productive for all participants,” said Tim Sakulich, Director of the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate and keynote speaker. “It will be a tremendous opportunity to network, discover potential partnerships, and meet one-on-one with government requirements organizations to provide information regarding possible solutions.”



Speaking on Leveraging America’s Seed Fund through the STTR program is Asheley Blackford, Minority Leaders Research Collaboration Manager for the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate. “It’s exciting to create new partnerships that drive groundbreaking research to solve Air Force and Space Force capability needs while also developing the nation’s STEM talent,” said Blackford.



If your organization is submitting a proposal for the 21.1/A solicitation, this is the event you can’t miss to expand your horizons about technologies the Air Force is seeking.



Register for this virtual event at:

https://wbi-innovates.zohobackstage.com/AdvancedManufacturingandSustainmentTechnologiesCollider.



For more information on the 21.1/A open topic solicitations and specific topics of interest for this collider event, visit the Defense SBIR/STTR Portal at: https://www.dodsbirsttr.mil/submissions/login



