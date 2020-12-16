NMCSD Sailor Excels as COVID-19 MAO

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Erwin Jacob Miciano | 01215-N-VI515-2005 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 15, 2020) Hospitalman Emily Parada and Hospitalman...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Erwin Jacob Miciano | 01215-N-VI515-2005 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 15, 2020) Hospitalman Emily Parada and Hospitalman Aarte Abesamis, both Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), highlight forms for volunteers prior to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 15. NMCSD and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton (NHCP) were selected by the DOD's COVID Task Force to receive the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine based on recommendations from the military services and U.S. Coast Guard, to best support several criteria to include anticipated supply chain requirements, such as cold and bulk storage facilities; local population of at least 1,000 priority personnel across the military services; and sufficient medical personnel to administer vaccines and actively monitor vaccine recipients. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erwin Jacob V. Miciano) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Hospitalman Emily Parada, a Sailor assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) Central Immunizations Clinic and the medical administrative officer (MAO) of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, has trained to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to volunteering staff members Dec. 15.

As the MAO of the COVID-19 vaccine, Parada has many responsibilities.

“I’m responsible for keeping track of the [vaccine] inventory, tracking the vaccine’s whereabouts and all of the consumables associated with the vaccine,” said Parada. “I will also help record the distribution of the vaccine to Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton (NHCP).

Parada attended extensive training in order to fulfill her role as MAO.

“I trained myself with all available resources provided by Pfizer,” said Parada. “I’m now well-versed in old chain management of ultra-low temperature [pharmaceuticals], vaccine preparation and administration and the storage and handling of the shipment itself.”

Cold chain management is a logistics process in which a shipment must be kept within a temperature threshold in order for it to maintain its integrity and efficacy.

The immediacy of the first vaccine administration evolution positively impacted Parada.

“I feel blessed [to be a part of the evolution] because this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Parada. “Unfortunately, we’ve lost too many lives [during] the pandemic. Now is the time to help [those] who need it. It’s been very busy, but we’re doing everything we’re trained to do in terms of safely administering this vaccine into our patients.”

Sailors and staff assigned to the many different departments and divisions on board NMCSD have risen to challenge after challenge, and the success of the initial stages of the COVID-19 vaccinations is a testament to their fortitude.

NMCSD and NHCP were selected by the Department of Defense’s COVID Task Force to receive the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine based on recommendations from the military services and U.S. Coast Guard, to best support several criteria to include anticipated supply chain requirements, such as cold and bulk storage facilities, local population of at least 1,000 priority personnel across the military services and sufficient medical personnel to administer vaccines and actively monitor vaccine recipients.

NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

