Cusack Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) -- Seaman Recruit Isabel Cusack, Division 121, graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award on March 20.

Cusack, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, said she joined the Navy to "to grow, to experience, and to serve."

"Joining the Navy gave me not only the opportunity to serve my country but also to learn and experience as much as I can," Cusack said. "I joined to become stronger and more resilient, and to be a valuable asset to my country by traveling, acquiring qualifications, and being a hardworking member of the Fleet."

Cusack, 23, graduated from City High-Middle School in Grand Rapids with an International Baccalaurete diploma. She was a member of the National Honor Society, captain of the swim team and a member of the environmental club. Cusack has a black belt in tae kwon do.

Cusack earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in classical languages and literature, and linguistics from the University of Michigan in 2018. She reads and speaks Latin and reads Greek. Cusack was employed as an assistant editor of book reviews for the American Journal of Archaeology.

Cusack is assigned to the Aviation Electronic, Electrical and Computer Systems Technician program.

The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the No. 1 recruit of their graduating training group. The MEA is awarded to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork. The award placed her at the pinnacle of today's newest Sailors. Cusack ia awarded a flag letter of commendation.

Cusack said winning the MEA has validated both her decision to join the Navy and her personal work ethic.

"It has pushed me out of my comfort zone of being in the background and forced me to embrace the part of me that is a leader and a Sailor," she said. "It has encouraged me to move forward in my Naval career with the confidence and motivation to strive for excellence each and every day."

Cusack credited her Recruit Division Commanders, Chief Fire Controlman Billy Coffelt, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kelly Smith, and Aviation Electronics Technician Hayden Shrewsbury for the leadership and guidance.

Her family also has been a source of inspiration.

"My family has been the leading motivator for me here at RTC," Cusack said. "My parents, Tim and Anne Cusack, in particuliar, have always encouraged me to do my best while still trying to have fun and be present. I credit their wisdom and guidance in helping me understand that I am worth 110 percent of my own effort."

Cusack said the toughest part of boot camp was being in the moment and focusing on the task at hand.

"As a civilian, I would shut down if I felt out of control of a situation or if I made a mistake," Cusack said. "But as divisional yeoman, I quickly had to adapt, embracing all the moving parts, the stress, and the inevitable mistake with open arms. By recalibrating with breathing techniques, I am more able to take the hit and move on, letting go of the stress and perserving through the storm."

After graduation, Cusack will atttend "A" School in Pensacola, Florida. AV Sailors attend common basic electronics training, after which they are selected for either the Aviation Electrician (AE) rating or the Aviation Electronics Technician (AT) rating.

Depending on selection to AE or AT, the AV Sailor will troubleshoot and repair some of the most complex electronic systems employing the latest test equipment and procedures available today. They repair and maintain digital computers, fiber optics, infrared detection, radar systems, electricity generation systems, laser electronics, navigation systems, communications equipment, electrical power distribution, pressure indication systems, and electric transformers and circuits.

Boot camp is approximately eight weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes physical fitness, seasmanship, firearms, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamwork and discipline. More than 35,000 recruits are trained annually at RTC and begin their Navy careers.

