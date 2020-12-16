1487th TC Maintenance/Recovery Support

The Iron Camel Maintenance Section provided over 9,000 direct man hours in maintaining and repairing m915 systems, M1070P1 HET systems, and various other pieces of support equipment. The section ensured that over 90% of equipment were mission-ready throughout deployment.

