    1487th TC Maintenance/Recovery Support

    1487th TC Maint/Recovery Support

    KUWAIT

    12.16.2020

    Story by Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    1487th Transportation Company

    The Iron Camel Maintenance Section provided over 9,000 direct man hours in maintaining and repairing m915 systems, M1070P1 HET systems, and various other pieces of support equipment. The section ensured that over 90% of equipment were mission-ready throughout deployment.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 14:57
    Story ID: 385136
    Location: KW

    OSS
    Ohio
    OIR
    OHNG
    1487

