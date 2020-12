The Iron Camels participated in various CBRN training events with CBRN units in the Kuwait AOR. The unit worked on CBRN confidence skills, decon training, and a CS gas chamber exercise to ensure proficiency on Army Warrior Tasks.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2020 Date Posted: 12.16.2020 14:48 Story ID: 385135 Location: KW