The Iron Camels qualified over 90 Soldiers on the M4 Carbine and 10 Soldiers on M320 Grenade Launcher at the Udari Range Complex. The unit qualified on new individual weapons qualification standards, promoting more complex fire techniques and skills.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 14:40
|Story ID:
|385133
|Location:
|KW
This work, 1487th TC Soldiers Qualify on New Weapons Qualification Course, by SGT Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
