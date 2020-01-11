Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1487th TC Soldiers Qualify on New Weapons Qualification Course

    KUWAIT

    11.01.2020

    Story by Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    1487th Transportation Company

    The Iron Camels qualified over 90 Soldiers on the M4 Carbine and 10 Soldiers on M320 Grenade Launcher at the Udari Range Complex. The unit qualified on new individual weapons qualification standards, promoting more complex fire techniques and skills.

