1487th TC Soldiers Qualify on New Weapons Qualification Course

The Iron Camels qualified over 90 Soldiers on the M4 Carbine and 10 Soldiers on M320 Grenade Launcher at the Udari Range Complex. The unit qualified on new individual weapons qualification standards, promoting more complex fire techniques and skills.

