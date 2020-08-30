2-1 ABCT Deployment

The Iron Camels provided M915 flatbed and M1070P1 HET support towards the 2-1 ABCT's deployment into theater. The unit transported crucial combat power throughout various locations into Kuwait, including M1 Abrams tanks. The unit's logistical support allowed for a quick and smooth movement of combat power to support OSS and OIR.

