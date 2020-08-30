Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-1 ABCT Deployment

    KUWAIT

    08.30.2020

    Story by Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    1487th Transportation Company

    The Iron Camels provided M915 flatbed and M1070P1 HET support towards the 2-1 ABCT's deployment into theater. The unit transported crucial combat power throughout various locations into Kuwait, including M1 Abrams tanks. The unit's logistical support allowed for a quick and smooth movement of combat power to support OSS and OIR.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 14:30
    Story ID: 385129
    Location: KW

    OSS
    Ohio
    OIR
    OHNG
    1487

