    Firedogs douse burning interiors

    Photo By Senior Airman Abbey Rieves | Staff Sgt. Ryan Clark, 312th Training Squadron fire protection instructor, cranks the...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas--Joint service fire protection students of the 312th Training Squadron put their classroom knowledge to the test during their grade level interior fire training exercise at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy here, Dec. 10.

    TAGS

    DOD
    U.S. Air Force
    training
    AETC
    Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy
    312th Training Squadron

