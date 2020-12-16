GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas--Joint service fire protection students of the 312th Training Squadron put their classroom knowledge to the test during their grade level interior fire training exercise at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy here, Dec. 10.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 12:44
|Story ID:
|385115
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, Firedogs douse burning interiors, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
