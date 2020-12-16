Firedogs douse burning interiors

Photo By Senior Airman Abbey Rieves | Staff Sgt. Ryan Clark, 312th Training Squadron fire protection instructor, cranks the...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Abbey Rieves | Staff Sgt. Ryan Clark, 312th Training Squadron fire protection instructor, cranks the controller igniting flames for the students during the grade level interior fire training exercise at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020. As part of Goodfellow’s joint mission, instructors and students at the DOD fire academy trained in coalition across the enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves) see less | View Image Page