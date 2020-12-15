Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger Together: USS William P. Lawrence Gets Second Opportunity to Train with Brazilian Navy

    201215-N-XL376-1091

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Maria Llanos | 201215-N-XL376-1091 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (December 15, 2020) – The Arleigh...... read more read more

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.15.2020

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) and BNS Brasil (U 27) executed a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 15.
    Brasil is a Brazilian training frigate with a crew size of approximately 450 personnel currently on their annual midshipmen training cruise (MTC). Upon completion of the MTC, the midshipmen will receive their commission as officers and will serve aboard ships and other military organizations in Brazil.
    The PASSEX provided readiness-strengthening opportunities for U.S. and Brazilian forces and allowed for valuable ship handling training for William P. Lawrence and the soon-to-be commissioned officers aboard Brasil.
    “Working with our Brazilian partners is always a valuable experience,” said Cmdr. Dawn Allen, commanding officer of William P. Lawrence. “Planning and executing maritime training strengthens our tactical readiness and practices operational command and control.”
    The PASSEX gave each ship the opportunity to participate in a series of eight planned coordinated division tactical maneuvers.
    This was the second time William P. Lawrence and Brasil have operated together in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations, conducting a similar PASSEX Oct. 28.
    https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/Article/2398324/uss-william-p-lawrence-brazil-unite-for-training-exercise-in-the-caribbean/
    USS William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.
    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.
    Get more information about the Navy from U.S. Navy Facebook or twitter. For more news from U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command & U.S. 4th Fleet, visit www.navy.mil/local/cusns/.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 12:06
    Story ID: 385113
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PASSEX
    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    USS William P Lawrence
    USNAVSO

