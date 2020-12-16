Courtesy translation: Wiesbaden extends general decrees

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 15 DEC 2020

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Corona Administration Extends General Decrees and Appeals to Citizens



The administrative staff of the state capital Wiesbaden met on Monday evening, 14 December, to discuss the implementation of the decisions between the Federal Chancellor and the Minister Presidents of the German states. Among other things, it was decided that ESWE Verkehr (public transportation provider) will reduce their bus schedule; that the city administration will still be accessible during the lockdown in urgent cases; and that the current general decrees will be extended until 10 January.



In addition to the Hessen regulations, which will be in force starting Wednesday, 16 December, which result in a major stop to public life, the general decrees already in force for Wiesbaden will be extended until 10 January. These include the order for a ban of visitors in hospitals, restrictions on visits to old people's and nursing homes, and a mouth-nose covering requirement in specially designated public areas – in parts of the pedestrian zone and on the train station square. On Luisenplatz, the obligation to cover the mouth and nose already applies until 6 January. The exact boundaries of the areas with mask obnligations can be viewed under wiesbaden.de/coronavirus, under the heading "Pressemeldungen und Verordnungen". In addition, the administrative staff appeals to parents to take care of children at home if possible in order to reduce contacts. On Monday, 14 December, Christoph Manjura, the social affairs department, had already informed all parents in a letter about the childcare in the daycare centers/Kindergarten for the time of the Corona lockdown. Schools and daycare centers will remain open after Wednesday. Children should only use daycare/Kindergarten, Kindertagespflege and elementary school childcare if care at home cannot be guaranteed, the appeal says.



We know that these are painful decisions and drastic measures. However, these are necessary to slow the spread of the corona pandemic, to prevent further infections, to protect people from high-risk groups and to ensure that there are still sufficient treatment capacities in hospitals," said Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende as well as Mayor and Health Department Director Dr. Oliver Franz. "It is important to protect and save lives. We ask all persons affected by the measures to understand and appeal to all Wiesbaden residents to comply with the measures."



ESWE Verkehr is adjusting the public transportation schedule due to the impending lockdown. This week, ESWE's buses will operate as scheduled according to the published schedules, including nightliner departures at 0.30 a.m. from the city center and the N13 Ringlinie. This coming weekend, 19-20 December, there will be no night bus departures at 2 and 3.30 am and no night services on line 6 between 1 and 4 am. During the school break from 21 to 23 December, buses will operate according to the Saturday schedule, including nightliner departures at 0.30 a.m. from the city center and the N13 Ringlinie. In addition, lines 34, 46 and 49 are running as scheduled according to the Monday through Friday schedule, and additional buses will being used during the early morning peak times. ESWE Verkehr uses all available long buses, so that passengers can easily spread out in them. ESWE Verkehr points out once again that there is an unrestricted mask obligation at bus stops. A mouth-nose covering shall be worn in public passenger vehicles, in the school traffic and in public buses, as well as in buildings belonging to passenger transport, especially train station buildings, as well as on platforms and at stops.



Additional information is available on the Internet at www.eswe-verkehr.de/corona and by calling (0611) 45022450.



From Wednesday 16 December to Sunday 10 January, the City Administration will restrict its services in order to contribute to the management of the Corona crisis by avoiding external and internal contacts. Citizens are asked to appear in offices and authorities only by appointment and to submit requests to the city administration at a later date in order to reduce contacts as much as possible during the lockdown. Details of the opening hours and services of the individual facilities are available under wiesbaden.de/coronavirus under "Behörden und Ämter."



The administrative staff announced that the regulations will be monitored by the city police and, if necessary, punished with fines. The staff will meet again on Wednesday, 16 December.



The health department can be reached by phone at (0611) 312828; Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The employees of the Hessen-wide Corona hotline answer questions about health and quarantine daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at (0800) 5554666. Further questions, concerns and information about the coronavirus will be answered Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Up-to-date information on the topic of Corona is also available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.



Source:

https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https ://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/14101010 0000394645.php