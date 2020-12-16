MWR Naples Spreads Yuletide Joy

NAPLES, Italy – Holiday cheer is sprinkled – virtually – all around Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples. With online programming throughout December, the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Naples department is working to bring community members together during the most wonderful time of the year.



The month commenced with a holiday card decorating contest and several month-long social media campaigns.



“MWR had eight entries in this year’s card decorating contest,” said Chris Kasparek, the MWR Naples community recreation director. “The top five will each receive a plaque in recognition of their accomplishment.”



The competition was a masterstroke with the Naples Tiger Sharks swim team securing first place. Their card featured a Santa hat-clad shark and at-the-ready swimmer “wishing you a merry and bite 2021”. Other base organizations and individuals participated, as well, and a Girl Scouts troop took second place for their “merry COVID Christmas” design.



Every day, the MWR community recreation division Facebook page features a photo and accompanying anecdote of a beloved holiday ornament. For these “Warming Our Hearts” posts, community members are encouraged to submit their favorite decoration and the story behind the dangle. The first of the month showcased a miniature post office ornament and reminisced on times past when sending snail mail was the only way to keep in touch with family and friends during deployments or separations.



“In 2020 there is no such thing as normal,” said Kasparek. “So MWR is trying hard to continue to warm hearts and keep on smiling through various online programming, in hopes of getting back to the ‘new normal’ in 2021. We are able to impact spirit through our actions, programs, our spirit and most of all by our smiles.... and reminding our community that we are a special community with much love and much to be thankful for.”



In keeping with a COVID quarantine custom, the MWR community recreation division Facebook page is also holding a movie showdown. This time, holiday films from the last 70 years battle it out for the winning spot, announced on Christmas Day. Community members are able to vote each day on one of the 16 preselected films, up until the semi-final round when they may write in their own favorite flicks.



Amid the polling, on Dec. 22, MWR is putting on the annual “It’s a Wonderful Life” viewing party. While personnel and families are snuggled up at home watching the 1940s classic, Kasparek and his family will be live on Facebook giving away prizes for trivia questions and participation.



Though the setting is not the same as in years past – traditionally the event was held at the base movie theater – it will be festive nonetheless. NSA Naples personnel and families on and off base have been decking the halls in preparation of the MWR house, balcony, and front porch decorating contest. Community members will be able to vote on photos of the outdoor spaces to choose the top entries to win six prizes.



Private residences are not the only areas adorned with snowflakes and holly. The towering holiday tree, set in the center of the Support Site Village Forum courtyard, is the yuletide centerpiece onboard NSA Naples. Although MWR was not able to host the annual tree-lighting ceremony in person, Kasparek donned his winter onesie for a virtual affair. In a short film debuted on Facebook, Santa Claus came alongside Kasparek and base leadership to flip the switch and illuminate the red- and gold-bauble Tannenbaum.



Throughout December, Santa will also make appearances in the homes of over 100 NSA Naples families. With the MWR virtual Santa visits, more than 200 children will meet with “Jolly Old St. Nick” on video chat to discuss their wish lists and share in a bit of his holiday cheer.



“The holidays are different this year, but Chris Kasparek and his team at MWR have gone above and beyond to give our community something to look forward to and be a part of each day,” said Capt. James Stewart, NSA Naples commanding officer. “The programming is festive and fun – and thanks to Chris’ dedication and ingenuity – our NSA Naples traditions have gone online, so we can all enjoy the season together.”



For more information on holiday programming, visit the MWR Community Recreation Facebook page at facebook.com/ITTNAPLES, or visit navymwrnaples.com.



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



For more news on NSA Naples, please follow us on Instagram @NSANaples and Facebook at facebook.com/NSANaples.

