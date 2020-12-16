52nd FW Airmen impress Third Air Force commander, command chief

Photo By Senior Airman Melody Howley | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, left, and Chief...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Melody Howley | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, Third Air Force command chief, visit the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron, Dec. 8, 2020, at Büchel Air Base, Germany. Reed and Kwiatkowski received a fresher understanding and familiarization with the current mission readiness of the 702nd MUNSS, and were able to interact with and recognize some of the hard work the Airmen have been doing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, paid a visit to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 7, 2020, for the first time since assuming command in June.



Reed gained insight on the base’s priorities, mission capabilities, and plans for future innovation during his time visiting Spangdahlem.



“It’s impossible to visit Spangdahlem and not be overwhelmed with the tremendous sense of pride Saber Nation has in their mission,” said Reed. “Chief Kwiatkowski and I saw this in all the Airmen we met with and were struck by deep passion and drive to get the job done but most importantly, to take care of each other.”



Reed, alongside Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, Third Air Force command chief, toured many parts of the base to get a better grasp of Spangdahlem’s Agile Combat Employment mission.



The wing’s many Spark Tank wins left a lasting impression on the pair as they linked the success to the 52nd Fighter Wing mission priorities.



“This is the moment we brag on your back-to-back Air Force-level Spark Tank wins as well as the large amount of ‘firsts’ of the 52 FW,” said Reed. “As you lead, we as USAFE and the NATO alliance adapt and improve to win one more day of peace. Every day we win the peace is another day of ever increasing security.”



Many different base agencies showcased their knowledge and capabilities within their specialties, and impressed Reed and Kwiatkowski with their plans for innovation and mission accomplishments. During the visit, Reed also attended briefings to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of resiliency throughout the wing.



“While the year has been challenging, we have Airmen that have been pushing the boundaries of innovation and creativity to help improve their jobs and units; we know the Airmen, civilians, and contractors of Saber Nation are doing just that,” said Reed. “The key to our world class Air Force lies in the hearts and minds of our people and the Spangdahlem Air Force family leads by example.”



Following the visit, Reed and Kwiatkowski expressed their appreciation for the entire base community. It is with their help that the mission succeeds.



“We want to thank all of the volunteers and helping agencies who go above and beyond to care for Saber Nation warriors and families,” said Kwiatkowski. “We are especially proud of Saber Nation’s success at pushing boundaries and breaking barriers to create and improve the mission and each other.”