Brooklyn, New York Sailor Serves as Religious Program Specialist in the Horn of Africa

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Dec. 13, 2020) Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Wayne Adams, from Brooklyn, N.Y., assigned to the Religious Ministry Team (RMT) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), prepares for a religious service on base, Dec. 13, 2020. Adams is the assistant lead petty officer for both the Chapel and the RMT at CLDJ where he is tasked with scheduling counseling, maintaining Chaplain and RMT schedules and supervising the Chapel and Chaplain's Office. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Tucked away in the Horn of Africa and located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in Djibouti and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa. The base supports approximately 4,000 U.S., joint and allied forces as well as civilian and U.S. Department of Defense contractors.



Camp Lemonnier’s Religious Ministry Team, comprised of three chaplains and two religious program specialists, are tasked with providing religious ministry, facilitating religious ceremonies and caring for all service members and civilian contractors on base.



How does a team of five lead a base comprised of members of multiple different nationalities, various forces, all services and numerous religions?



Insert Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Wayne Adams.



“I serve as the assistant lead petty officer for the Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), Chapel and the Camp Religious Ministry Team (RMT),” declared Adams. “My day-to-day responsibilities involve, but are not limited to, scheduling counseling, maintaining Chaplain and RMT schedules, supervising the Chapel and Chaplain’s office, conducting administrative support for the Chapel and overall security for the Chaplains, and serving as liaison for Camp personnel and other tenant commands’ RMTs."



Though born on the Caribbean island of Grenada, Adams is from Brooklyn, New York, where he’s spent most of his life. He’s a Berkeley College alum and has attained two consecutive degrees: a bachelor’s in business administration and a master’s in business management.



“As a kid growing up, my father instilled in me the mantra that a man always finds a way to take care of his responsibilities,” Adams said. “In my adulthood, the military, at the time, offered me the best chance to continue to do just that: take care of my responsibilities.”



Adams’ path in the Navy and how he became a religious program specialist is unique.



“Originally, I joined (the Navy) as a Logistics Specialist,” Adams said. “After finishing my active duty contract, I decided to continue to serve and had my pick of rates to serve under. I chose Religious Program Specialist because I grew up with a religious background, and I felt that joining that community would help me get back to those religious roots.”



The services that the RMT at CLDJ offer are vast, and Adams’ responsibilities have grown since becoming a religious program specialist assigned to Camp.



“Currently, we offer Traditional Protestant and Contemporary Services, as well as Catholic Mass, gospel worship service, and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints service on Sunday,” Adams specified. “During the week, there is also a mixed offering of Bible studies, Alcoholics Anonymous, Catholic vespers and meditation services.”



Adams continued, and delineated that there are special services happening at CLDJ during the holiday season.



“There is a Blue Christmas service scheduled at 11D on the 21st at 1700,” explained Adams. “There are also multiple Protestant and Catholic Christmas Eve services scheduled for the 24th beginning at 1030 until 1330.”



In addition to the RMT at CLDJ, there are other services and sources of help on base such as Fleet and Family Support, Living Works and other command’s Chaplains as well as a Sailor 360 event on stress management being held on the 22nd to aid residents on base.



“We all work together to provide any help needed to all service members on base,” Adams said.



Adams noted that though his work keeps him busy, he does manage to participate in other activities while off-duty.



“Here at CLDJ, I usually show up for the MWR sporting events, any religious events and any community focused initiatives such as Friends of Africa Volunteers,” said Adams. “Though, the most important thing to me here, and everywhere, is my family. They keep me motivated and striving to do my best in everything I set out to accomplish.”



At Camp Lemonnier, there is much to accomplish. The days at CLDJ are short and the hours are long.



“Each day is a new learning experience,” Adams admitted. “The people I meet and connect with, the people I get to help in whatever ways needed and good and bad days, that all makes the job well worth it though.”



Camp Lemonnier’s RMT may have only a hand-full of staff but their impact and the mission doesn’t change.



“The Religious Ministry Team is here to help and to serve you,” explained Adams. “Multiple Chaplains are available to help in any crisis or situation, and we have 100% confidentiality in everything spoken or discussed. Every service member’s safety and well-being is paramount.”



For more information, Camp Lemonnier’s RMT can be reached during business hours of 0900-1600 at the Chapel Annex (824-4800), or 24/7 on the duty Chaplain cell: 77-271-230. Please also visit the SharePoint for a full schedule of services, times and locations provided by the RMT.