Secretary of Navy visits NSA Bahrain

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec 15, 2020) – Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite met with personnel onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain during a visit Dec. 15.



The visit highlighted the role of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) to the U.S. national defense strategy, as well as the longstanding partnership between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the U.S. Navy.



During senior leadership engagements, Braithwaite met with Vice Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of NAVCENT, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) to discuss ongoing operations and partnerships in the region.



He also met with the Navy and Marine Corps team at Commander, Task Force 51/5, where he spoke with Brigadier General Farrell Sullivan, the commanding general of CTF 51/5, to discuss naval integration between the maritime services.



Braithwaite then met with senior enlisted leadership, and held a socially distanced all-hands call to address and answer questions from personnel supporting operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operation (AOR).



During his final stop on base, Braithwaite toured the forward-deployed naval forces at the waterfront, including coastal patrol ships, mine countermeasure ships and Mark VI patrol craft.



The U.S. 5th Fleet AOR encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.

