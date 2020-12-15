EODTEU-1 Holds Change of Command

Photo By Lt. John Mike | NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Dec. 15, 2020) Cmdr. Michael Minukas departs a...... read more read more Photo By Lt. John Mike | NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Dec. 15, 2020) Cmdr. Michael Minukas departs a change-of-command ceremony onboard Naval Station Point Loma, Calif., Dec. 15, after assuming command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1. EODTEU-1 develops and provides rigorous, relevant and realistic training to explosive ordnance disposal and mobile diving and salvage forces to prepare them for safe and successful operations in all environments while assessing new equipment, tactics, techniques and procedures. The ceremony was attended by essential personnel and live streamed on social media in support of the Department of Defense’s proactive approach to combat the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike/Released) 201215-N-UX839-0126 see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 welcomed its newest leader during a change-of-command ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Dec. 15.



Cmdr. Michael Minukas relieved Cmdr. David Blauser in front of essential personnel and a virtual crowd of family, friends and service members watching on social media in support of the Department of Defense’s proactive approach to combat the spread of COVID-19.



Blauser thanked EODTEU-1’s civilians and service members, highlighting their hard work and innovation that helped deliver combat-ready EOD, diving and salvage, and other expeditionary forces to the Navy and Joint Force in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“We have made significant progress in building a professional training force through improved and repeatable processes to deliver reliable, realistic and relevant training to our force,” said Blauser, who is headed to the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, R.I.



Keynote speaker, Commodore, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 Capt. Oscar Rojas, congratulated Blauser on his efforts to ensure Navy EOD will maintain its technological and tactical edge over adversaries as it heads into the future.



“You leave the command in a better place,” said Rojas.



EODTEU-1 explored every opportunity to make the learning experience more realistic, rigorous and innovative under Blauser, said Rojas, adding he has total confidence Minukas will carry on in developing the force to win against near-peer competitors and empowered non-state actors.



“Under your leadership, we will continue to dominate in the littorals and reinforce maritime lethality,” said Rojas.



In his first address as commanding officer, Minukas thanked Blauser for the positive impact he left on the command and said he and his family are humbled to be a part of the EODTEU-1 family.



“[We] are excited about what the next two years will hold for the Sailors and families of EODTEU-1 and will strive to continue the standard of excellence established by Dave and his family,” said Minukas.



A component of EODGRU-1, EODTEU-1 develops and provides rigorous, relevant and realistic training to EOD, and mobile diving and salvage forces to prepare them for safe and successful operations in all environment while assessing new equipment, tactics, techniques and procedures.



EODGRU-1 is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) that that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for complete freedom of maneuver; builds and fosters relationships with a constellation of capable and trusted partners; and protects the homeland and American way of life.