Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: 2020 Locomotive operations at Fort McCoy

    Locomotive operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Army locomotives used as part of rail operations are shown Nov. 30, 2020, at Fort...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Army locomotives used as part of rail operations are shown Nov. 30, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    For the many decades of Fort McCoy’s existence, the capability to transport cargo and equipment to and from the installation by rail has always been there.

    During World War II, for example, the railroad at Fort McCoy was one of the main forms of transportation for bringing troops in for training and home after the war as well as moving cargo and equipment in and out of the installation.

    And as rail operations continue in the future at the installation, Fort McCoy's Transportation Officer D.J. Eckland with LRC said he welcomes each and every opportunity to demonstrate the capability.

    He said rail is one of the post’s strategic transportation missions, and regular rail movements allow the installation to exercise that capability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 23:24
    Story ID: 385082
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: 2020 Locomotive operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    rail
    locomotive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT