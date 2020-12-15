NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. --

Citizen Airmen from the 926th Wing delivered annual holiday donations Dec. 14, around Las Vegas, Nevada.



Master Sgt. Caleb Fishell, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron unit training manager, along with five volunteers, made the trip Monday morning to hand off donated items.



All donations were collected from wing members during the past few months and were distributed to a local nonprofit that supports children with cancer, along with food and other supplies to a local high school to support homeless school children.



Fishell has been spearheading the movement to give back to local Las Vegas families since 2012.



“I didn’t think we would generate as many donations as we did, especially with the pandemic taking up a lot of our time, finances, and attention,” said Fishell. “So it was awesome to see the turnout.”



Angela Urquiaga, local high school homeless advocate, expressed her appreciation for the donation, saying that due to the recession they currently have 90 homeless students and have been assisting families impacted by the pandemic as well.



“In partnership with the community and others like [the 926th Wing] we can fulfill the goal to make this a very happy school year and also the holidays when they arrive,” she said.



While COVID-19 precautions changed the way Fishell and his team gathered and delivered their donations this year, they were still able to provide a successful turnout.



“This had to have been the biggest drop off since we started these annual winter drives,” said Fishell.



Fishell continues to encourage his Airmen to be a part of the process, hoping it will show them how just a little time can make a huge impact.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2020 Date Posted: 12.15.2020 21:42 Story ID: 385080 Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 926th Wing delivers holiday spirit to local community, by SSgt Paige Yenke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.