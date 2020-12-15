Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler receives its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

    Tripler Logistics unpacks the vaccine shipment

    Photo By Kayla Overton | Norberto Seda-Ortiz, with Tripler Army Medical Center's Logistics Division, unpacks...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Story by Kayla Overton and Mackenzie Walsh

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    As part of the Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan, Tripler Army Medical Center received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, today.

    Now that this limited supply has been received, Tripler anticipates inoculating identified critical medical staff and first responders as early as tomorrow.

    “The box that you are looking at is the beginning of the end of the COVID pandemic” said Col. Martin Doperak, commander of Tripler Army Medical Center, while at the unboxing of our initial shipment.

    The Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan will implement a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, and administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 22:56
    Story ID: 385079
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler receives its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, by Kayla Overton and Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    covid19

