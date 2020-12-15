Tripler receives its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

As part of the Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan, Tripler Army Medical Center received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, today.



Now that this limited supply has been received, Tripler anticipates inoculating identified critical medical staff and first responders as early as tomorrow.



“The box that you are looking at is the beginning of the end of the COVID pandemic” said Col. Martin Doperak, commander of Tripler Army Medical Center, while at the unboxing of our initial shipment.



The Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan will implement a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, and administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.

