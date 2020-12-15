Corps Signs Partnership Agreement for Storm Sewer Repair Construction

Photo By Andrew Byrne | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District has entered into a more than...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Byrne | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District has entered into a more than $200,000 project-partnership agreement with the city of McKeesport to complete storm sewer-system repairs at several locations within the city. see less | View Image Page

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District has entered into a more than $200,000 project-partnership agreement with the city of McKeesport to complete storm sewer-system repairs at several locations within the city.



The partnership agreement is the first step in repairing storm sewers along Eden Park Boulevard and State Route 48. The repairs protect local properties and adjacent roadways while reducing the potential for future erosion.



“A partnership agreement signing is always an exciting time because it generally means the start to something important,” said Lt. Col. Albert Butler, deputy commander, Pittsburgh District. “For the district, it signals the opportunity for us to support a project that can significantly improve the quality of life in a community. For the McKeesport community, it means the beginning to the end of the sewer system issue for more than 19,000 residents.”



Severe localized flooding formed sinkholes and collapsed portions of the existing storm sewer-collection system. The system repairs will alleviate flooding issues in the area, protect the water quality of nearby waterways, promote public safety and preserve the structural integrity of adjacent roadways during storms.



“The repairs to the existing system will reduce the risk of future erosion, protecting both public and private property,” said Scott Swansinger, project manager, Pittsburgh District.



U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, 18th Congressional District representative, has worked closely with the district to champion projects like these for communities in Allegheny County.



“I was pleased to support the grant funding for this important project, which has long been sought after by local and county officials,” said Doyle. “I want to commend the Pittsburgh District of the Army Corps of Engineers for their hard work to bring this project to fruition.”



The contract work is estimated to be completed by December 2023.



The government shares the cost of the project with the sponsor at a rate of 75 to 25 percent, respectively, under the Section 219 Environmental Infrastructure Program.



BACKGROUND: Section 219 of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 1992 (PL 102-580) authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide design and/or construction assistance to non-federal interests for carrying out water-related environmental infrastructure and resource-protection projects within Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



