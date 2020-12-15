Kearsarge Sets Sail for Contractor Sea Trials

After nearly one year pier-side following the ship's maintenance availability period, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) departed Naval Station Norfolk to complete contractor sea trials Dec. 15, 2020.

Kearsarge entered a maintenance availability soon after returning from a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations July 2019.

“The crew is excited to test themselves and the ship,” said Capt. Neil A. Koprowski, commanding officer of Kearsarge. “This underway period will allow us to do both. We are going to sea to test all of the equipment we have worked on during the maintenance period and begin transition from being proficient to being experts.”

Upon the successful completion of sea trials, Kearsarge will enter a brief maintenance availability before the crew begins the basic phase to certify the ship for operations.

