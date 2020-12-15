Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP’s Pastoral Care Services Hosts Hanukkah Alive, Lessons and Carols

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kris Lindstrom

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 11, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Pastoral Care Services hosted their annual Lessons and Carols service, along with Hanukkah Alive on Dec. 11. Pastoral Care Services provides spiritual and religious support to NMCP patients and staff, including religious rites and ceremonies. Due to COVID-19, Pastoral Care had to cancel their open house that usually accompanies this event. NMCP chaplains live streamed the services so that their audiences could still partake digitally and not social distancing guidelines.
    As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 15:25
    Story ID: 385052
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCP’s Pastoral Care Services Hosts Hanukkah Alive, Lessons and Carols, by PO2 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

