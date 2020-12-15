NMCP’s Pastoral Care Services Hosts Hanukkah Alive, Lessons and Carols

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 11, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Pastoral Care Services hosted their annual Lessons and Carols service, along with Hanukkah Alive on Dec. 11. Pastoral Care Services provides spiritual and religious support to NMCP patients and staff, including religious rites and ceremonies. Due to COVID-19, Pastoral Care had to cancel their open house that usually accompanies this event. NMCP chaplains live streamed the services so that their audiences could still partake digitally and not social distancing guidelines.

