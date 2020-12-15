Program creates new experiences for Airmen across base

The 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi seized a new opportunity allowing Airmen to further integrate and understand the mission capabilities of units across the base.



Known as the job swap program, the tool allows Airmen from different units on the base an opportunity to be worked into other Air Force jobs.



“I saw this program at Lakenheath and the perspective it gave to our junior Airmen, and I wanted to bring that here,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Mann, 14th Comptroller Squadron commander.



This program falls in line with Chief of Staff of the Air Force Brown’s Accelerate, Change or Lose priorities, building a foundation for “multi-capable and adaptable team builders.”



Two participants of the program, Senior Airman David Richardson, 14th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, and Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen, 14th Flying Training Wing public affairs specialist, experienced and obtained a new-found appreciation for other jobs.



Richardson traded in his typical duty equipment for a Nikon z7 camera and traveled around the base with other public affairs personnel to see what the job is all about.



“I think it is a great way to see how the base runs,” said Richardson. “I would do it again tomorrow just to gain the experience.”



Jacobsen took a break from editing, filming and writing to find out what aerospace physiology technicians do and how they play a part in the mission.



“They give pilots crucial training before they take to the skies,” said Jacobsen. “Teaching pilots the warning signs for a lack of oxygen during flight and showing them how it affects their bodies and performance skills is all need-to-know information. It was interesting to see the airmen who gave them this hands on course and how they worked as a team to provide the training.”



Each unit plays an important role to ensure the mission continues to run safely and effectively.



When Airmen can see and understand what other career fields do and how they contribute, a new appreciation can be formed.

