Gunnery Sgt. Matthew Dike is the advance curriculum instructor at Drill Instructor School on Marine Corps Recruit Depot S.C., He was born in Las Vegas, Nev. on Oct. 19, 1985 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps on June 4, 2004.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I have wanted to be a United States Marine,” said Dike. “It really kicked into place when I watched the September 11 attacks live, that’s when I really knew I wanted to join the world’s best fighting force.”

Dike joined as a combat engineer and deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Uganda. He volunteered to be a drill instructor in 2013. He has served as a drill instructor, senior drill instructor, and chief drill instructor. In March 2020 he was selected to instruct at drill instructor school, where he teaches both the SDI and CDI courses.

“I just want to leave here knowing that I have made a difference in the minds of chief drill instructors and senior drill instructors,” said Dike. “I want them to understand the leadership that they are placed into and how big of a role they play to Marines and recruits.”

