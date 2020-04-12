6th ARW, 20th FW Partner to "Accelerate Change or Lose"

Photo By Senior Airman Ashley Perdue | F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), S.C., fly in...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Ashley Perdue | F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), S.C., fly in formation to receive air refueling support from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to MacDill AFB, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020. Personnel from the 6th Operations Group, the 6th Maintenance Group and the 91st Air Refueling Squadron traveled to Shaw AFB to conduct an integrated training in order to increase overall operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue) see less | View Image Page

Nearly 75 members throughout the 6th Air Refueling Wing and aircrews with the 91st Air Refueling Squadron flew three KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, to conduct a week-long integrated training with the 20th Fighter Wing from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2020. This integrated training was conducted to reinforce each unit's operational capabilities.



Team MacDill refueled 200 total F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft with 650,000 pounds of fuel off loaded while providing training for the 20th FW to refuel in the air and return to the fight without having to land to refuel.