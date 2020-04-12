Nearly 75 members throughout the 6th Air Refueling Wing and aircrews with the 91st Air Refueling Squadron flew three KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, to conduct a week-long integrated training with the 20th Fighter Wing from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2020. This integrated training was conducted to reinforce each unit's operational capabilities.
Team MacDill refueled 200 total F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft with 650,000 pounds of fuel off loaded while providing training for the 20th FW to refuel in the air and return to the fight without having to land to refuel.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 14:36
|Story ID:
|385041
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
This work, 6th ARW, 20th FW Partner to "Accelerate Change or Lose", by SrA Ashley Perdue
