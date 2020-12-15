Task Force 164 Assumes Mission Command of COVID-19 Support Operations

It has been an unprecedented year for the Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) as Soldiers have been called to assist at Community Based Testing Sites (CBTS) throughout Florida in response to the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.



On December 12, 2020, the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade assumed mission command (MC) responsibilities from the 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) who have been running the operation since August 2020.



This will have no impact on the community, as testing sites will continue to run as usual until local officials decide otherwise. The change will give Soldiers who have been on duty for several months an opportunity to rotate with Soldiers from the 164th ADA BDE. Additionally, this allows Soldiers from the 50th RSG who are slated to deploy within the upcoming months a chance to safely isolate, rest and spend time with their families as they shift focus to their deployment training and preparation.



"While we are met with the challenge of ensuring we continue to meet Army readiness goals while assisting the citizens of our state during this crisis, it is rewarding to support them, our families, and friends in this time of need," said Col. Sean T. Boyette, commander of the 164th ADA BDE.



The 164th ADA BDE is not new to the COVID-19 support mission, as the brigade was activated in March along with the rest of the Florida National Guard, and many Soldiers volunteered to stay on mission once the 50th RSG took over. The Soldiers of the 164th ADA BDE along with Soldiers from throughout the FLARNG who now make up Task Force 164 are professionals who are motivated to continue helping their communities during this time.

