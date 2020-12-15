Bataan Celebrates the Holidays

By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Levi Decker



PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) held a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) holiday raffle, Dec. 9-11. In order to maintain social distancing mitigations, the raffle took the place of a traditional command holiday party.



MWR awarded more than $30,000 in prizes over the three-day period. Sailors’ names were called over the ship’s announcement system and each awardee collected prizes from the ship’s Fun Boss, Lt. j.g. Kellyanne Snyder, in the disbursing office.



“ I think this is a great way for Sailors to be able to get into the holiday spirit and to give back to the crew,” said Snyder. “Even though we can’t all be together, it’s still raising morale by winning prizes and just having the chance to win is pretty exciting.”



The funds for raffle were raised from the profits of sales from the ship’s vending machines and ship’s store during Bataan’s 2019-2020 deployment. Prizes included gaming systems, televisions, cameras, tablets, headphones and gift cards.



“It’s a great way to keep spirits up in lieu of having a party like the command normally would due to the COVID environment,” said Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ronald Wood. “I think it’s a very practical approach. There’s social distancing and it lets the personnel know the command is still thinking about them.”



Capt. Bryan Carmichael, Bataan’s commanding officer, announced the winners on the final day of drawings. More than 100 Sailors took home prizes, to include a grand prize gift card bundle, valued at $2,000.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2020 Date Posted: 12.15.2020 13:08 Story ID: 385027 Location: US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bataan Celebrates the Holidays, by CPO Justin Ailes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.