SMC installation changes to HPCON Bravo

LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.-- Effective Oct. 19, leadership from the Space and Missile Systems Center and the 61st Air Base Group have updated the local health protection condition (HPCON) from “Charlie” to “Bravo.”



When the HPCON is B, or “Bravo,” the area is experiencing an increase in community transmissions. In addition to wearing facial coverings and continuing to uphold sanitary standards, all personnel are expected to abide by the following actions:



Practice social distancing. Avoid unnecessary contact with others, such as shaking hands and hugging.

Avoid unnecessary travel, especially to areas known to be experiencing active disease transmission.

Ensure supplies of food, medication and other items needed for babies and pets are available to last at least 14 days.

Prepare for travel restrictions and cancellation of public gatherings, such as school, religious and other community activities. Make alternative arrangements for childcare.

Observe local guidance on movement restrictions and access requirements for military installations.

Seek guidance from employers and unit leaders about changes to work practices (for example, telework) and training events.

Comply with medical orders for self-isolation or quarantine.

Due to this HPCON change, anyone with base access and who is entitled to use 61st Force Support Squadron facilities, may now make reservations at the Ft. MacArthur Inn. Additionally, the installation’s Trusted Traveler Program has resumed allowing up to five individuals in a single vehicle entry when accompanied by personnel with authorized base access.



In accordance with Department of Defense, local and state guidelines, local personnel need to be mindful of critical changes to the HPCONs and how it applies to them. To keep service members, civilian employees, contractors and their families’ safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, protocols are reviewed and updated to assess risk levels within the local community.



Adherence to the most up-to-date COVID-19 guidelines will be implemented and monitored by the installation commander and public health.



“With flu season quickly approaching, it’s important to continue practicing smart health and safety habits such as routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, washing your hands and staying home if you are sick,” said Capt. Alan Hintze, 61st Medical Squadron public health element chief.



“The COVID-19 pandemic is still an on-going concern and is expected to strain medical resources this winter, which is why getting your flu shot is incredibly important this flu season,’ Hintze continued. “While the two viruses are different, symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu are very similar, making it hard for medical providers to differentiate between the two based on symptoms alone.”



According to Defense.gov, the vaccine could help reduce the overall impact of contagious respiratory illnesses on the population and decrease the burden on the health care system during the overlapping flu season and COVID-19 pandemic.



In addition to getting the flu vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends:



Staying home when sick

Covering both nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing

Washing hands, avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth,

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Preserving a strong immune system by getting plenty of sleep, staying active, managing stress, drinking fluids and eating nutritious foods.



For more information on the HPCON levels, click here and for the most up-to-date Los Angeles County information, click here.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2020 Date Posted: 12.15.2020 12:22 Story ID: 385020 Location: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SMC installation changes to HPCON Bravo, by Chip Pons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.