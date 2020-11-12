NSWC Dahlgren Engineer Receives Newly Established NSWCDD Award of Excellence for Analysis for Distinctive Accomplishments

Photo By Stacia Courtney | DAHLGREN, Va. (January 31, 2020) – Senior Scientific Technical Manager Brandon Hayes...... read more read more Photo By Stacia Courtney | DAHLGREN, Va. (January 31, 2020) – Senior Scientific Technical Manager Brandon Hayes received the newly established Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Award of Excellence for Analysis for his outstanding accomplishments for the U.S. Navy, as an NSWCDD engineer. Under the superb leadership of Hayes, the Future Surface Combatant Force (FSCF) Analysis of Alternatives (AoA) informed U.S. Navy shipbuilding and Force capability development through the end of the century. Hayes was formally recognized on July 27. In response to winning the NSWCDD Award of Excellence for Analysis Award, Hayes credited his team for making this possible, “I would like to thank the wonderful FSCF AoA team, and how all of their hard work contributed to the successes of the project. Thank you for the award, and I appreciate the recognition of the time and effort put in on this project.” (U.S. Navy photo/Released) (Photo by U.S. Navy) see less | View Image Page

DAHLGREN, Va. – A Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) engineer received the newly established NSWCDD Award of Excellence for Analysis for his outstanding accomplishments for the U.S. Navy.



NSWCDD Engineer Brandon Hayes’ leadership of the Future Surface Combatant Force (FSCF) Analysis of Alternatives (AoA) informed U.S. Navy shipbuilding and Force capability development through the end of the century. This achievement is a testament of the technical cross-organizational expertise that Hayes provided. The large analytic effort was designed to inform future fleet architecture and capability evolutions, over time, and acquisition decisions for critical platforms and capabilities.



The distinctive accomplishments of Hayes reflect credit upon him and are in keeping with the highest traditions of the Navy.



The NSWCDD Award of Excellence for Analysis recognizes individuals who have made a notable and significant impact to NSWCDD through their outstanding performance in analysis for warfare, design, engineering, modeling and simulation.



Hayes was formally recognized by NSWCDD Commanding Officer Stephen ‘Casey’ Plew, NSWCDD Technical Director John Fiore and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman on July 27 for his significant organizational contribution through his exceptional achievements. His outstanding leadership proved critical to the success of the U.S. Navy shipbuilding and Force capability development.



In response to winning the award, Hayes credited his team for making this possible, “I would like to thank the wonderful FSCF AoA team, and how all of their hard work contributed to the successes of the project. Thank you for the award, and I appreciate the recognition of the time and effort put in on this project.”



In their letter to all awardees, Fiore and Plew stated, “We also fully recognize our awardees’ families and co-workers, who are strategic partners in the professional successes we celebrate. Congratulations to all the dedicated family and friends that support what we do. Thank you for your devotion and understanding as long hours and extended travel were necessary to help us achieve these successes.”



In the past 15 years, Hayes has worked in the fields of systems engineering, aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering. He came to NSWCDD in 2016, during which his expertise expanded under his different positions. As a senior combat systems engineer for science and technology (S&T) with the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (N96), he educated the staff on combat system architecture, virtualization and sensor S&T. Afterward, he worked as a warfare systems analyst and a combat system integration engineer on the future frigate and the littoral combat ship programs. Eventually he joined with the FSCF AoA as the mission analysis lead, for which his leadership is recognized.



Before working within the government sector, Hayes gained years of hands-on experience with the aviation industry integrating sensor and communication systems on naval aircraft.



“I also gained critical leadership and program management skills in industry, with stints serving as the corporate chief engineer and the chief operations officer for a government contractor,” Hayes shared.



As of February 2020, Hayes received a promotion to Senior Scientific Technical Manager for Naval Integrated Fire Control.



NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Stephen ‘Casey’ Plew said of the awardees: “We look forward to our continued work together, addressing the challenges facing warfighting, the warfighter and our future Navy.”