Courtesy translation: Hessen State Government decides measures for Dec. 16 lockdown

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 14 DEC 2020

Courtesy Translation: Lena Stange, Public Affairs Specialist



Lockdown in Hessen starting Dec. 16, 2020



Measures for consequent lockdown decided



Minister President Volker Bouffier and Minister of Social Affairs Kai Klose about the decisions of the Hessian Cabinet in the aftermath of the federal/state teleconference: "We now have to systematically shut down everyday life so that the number of infections will decrease."

The Hessian cabinet met today following the federal/state teleconference on Sunday and decided on the measures for a consistent lockdown starting Wednesday, Dec. 16, also for Hessen. “The lockdown light measures were not sufficient to reduce the number of new infections in Germany. Rather, these have continued to rise extremely and the number of deaths is increasing. That is why we will systematically shut down everyday life starting Wednesday so that the clinics and intensive care units will be able to continue functioning. That was a very difficult decision in the federal/state teleconference and also in the Hessian Cabinet. But there is no alternative to these far-reaching measures. Contact restrictions are key to bringing the numbers down. And beyond the regulations, I ask you to stay at home in small groups whenever possible. And please protect yourself and your loved ones by reducing contacts to an absolute minimum seven days before Christmas. Let us continue to act prudently and responsibly together,” said Hessen’s Minister President on Monday at a press conference in Wiesbaden.



Bouffier explained that he knows how hard this is for families during the Christmas season and how difficult this is for retailers, especially during the Christmas season, but: “If we continue like this, we will no longer be able to provide people with proper health care. This is our top priority to keep the health systems functional.” The Minister President emphasized that the federal government is currently working on solutions for compensation for the retail trade and the sectors affected.



Minister of Social Affairs and Integration Kai Klose emphasized that as of today, 500,000 PoC antigen tests will be available for retirement homes and care facilities every week starting today. The facilities will be reimbursed for this. "This is an enormous relief for the many facilities, which can thus concentrate even better on the important care work," says Klose. In addition, around three million FFP2 protective masks for care workers and residents will be distributed to the Hessian elderly care facilities before Christmas.



Regulations in detail:



Private gatherings and contact restrictions

The current restrictions will remain in effect unless otherwise stipulated below.



Private meetings can still only take place with two households and no more than five people. This does not apply to children up to 14 years of age.



Shopping

The retail trade will be closed for the most part. Supermarkets, pharmacies, drugstores, gas stations, kiosks and pet stores will still be allowed to open. Giving out ordered goods in shops will be permitted. Christmas tree sale will be possible. Flea and Christmas markets will be prohibited. Farmers’ markets will remain open.



Schools and childcare

Whenever possible, students should not attend classroom teaching. Distance learning can be offered in schools, and emergency care must be ensured. Tests will usually not take place. Daycare centers should only be used when urgently necessary.



Food and drinks

Restaurants will remain closed. The delivery and pickup of food for consumption at home (not on site!) will remain possible. Alcohol must not be consumed in public throughout the entire day.



Services

Body care service providers such as hairdressing salons, cosmetic studios or massage practices will be closed. Medically necessary treatments will be excluded from this.



Craft and service businesses such as dry cleaners, laundromats, car and bicycle repair shops and banks will still be allowed to open.



Church services

Services should only take place if in strict compliance with the hygiene rules, that is, wearing a face covering, keeping the distance of 1.50 meters, and no singing.



New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

It will be forbidden to burn fireworks in busy public places. The sale of fireworks and pyrotechnics will be prohibited nationwide this year. General contact restrictions will apply.



Christmas

During the Christmas days - beyond the existing contact restrictions - gatherings with four other people outside of your own household can take place in close family circles. Children under the age of 14 are not counted. The closest family circle especially includes children, parents, grandparents, siblings and life partners.



Retirement and nursing homes

In retirement and nursing homes, employees and visitors must wear FFP2 or KN95 masks at all times. Residents can be visited by up to two people twice a week. The staff must be tested for Corona regularly, at least once a week.



Further regulations

Ski lifts and indoor ice rinks will be closed. Outdoor ice rinks and similar outdoor activities will remain open. Children's playgrounds will also remain open.



When the incidence rate reaches 200 or more, the local authorities have to take tougher measures such as night curfews.



