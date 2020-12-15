A day in the life, 721st AMS

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Airmen from the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing hosted a training event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 11, 2020. They hosted units from Incirlik AB, Rota AB and Spangdahlem AB. Maintenance crews trained on specific engine repairs to as well as lifting a C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft. The training was designed to familiarize maintenance teams with the airframe to ensure competency and expand their knowledge on different aircraft.
