A day in the life, 721st AMS

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Giancarolo Cintron, a 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing hydraulics regional training center instructor, uses a hydraulics machine to control the levels of fluid going into the aircraft jacks as they lift the aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 11, 2020. Airmen from Incirlik AB, Rota AB Spangdahlem AB and Ramstein AB learned fundamental aircraft maintenance skills while attending the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Airmen from the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing hosted a training event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 11, 2020. They hosted units from Incirlik AB, Rota AB and Spangdahlem AB. Maintenance crews trained on specific engine repairs to as well as lifting a C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft. The training was designed to familiarize maintenance teams with the airframe to ensure competency and expand their knowledge on different aircraft.