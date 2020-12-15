Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A day in the life, 721st AMS

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.15.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Airmen from the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing hosted a training event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 11, 2020. They hosted units from Incirlik AB, Rota AB and Spangdahlem AB. Maintenance crews trained on specific engine repairs to as well as lifting a C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft. The training was designed to familiarize maintenance teams with the airframe to ensure competency and expand their knowledge on different aircraft.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Ramstein Air Base
    U.S. Air Force
    521st AMOW
    RAB
    Air Forces in Europe
    721st AMOW

