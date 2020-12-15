Courtesy translation: Rheinland-Pflaz announces general agreement on shutdown

Press Release from the State Government of Rheinland-Pfalz; from 13 DEC 2020

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Community Relations



Minister President Malu Dreyer: General agreement on shutdown between 16 December to 10 January



"Although it is not an easy decision, there is a great deal of agreement that the shutdown is absolutely necessary. Medically to save lives and also economically. If we use the time around Christmas now, the damage is less. Many companies have business holidays anyways, the schools are on Christmas break," Minister President Malu Dreyer said after the teleconference between the federal government and the governments of the German states.



This decision is a very difficult step and it is not easy. But across Germany, more and more people are dying from COVID-19. “It's not just a random number, or factor. And the higher the total number, the more critical the situation is in hospitals and, above all, in intensive care units," the Minister President said.



Precautions have been taken in Rheinland-Pfalz: "Our hospitals have formed a network and support each other. We are in very close contact. That is why we know that we must act now. They have our promise that our first goal is that all patients in Germany will be well cared for," she said. She also stated that she had received a great many letters and spoke to the different municipalities, chambers and associations. "We also know from retailers that many people prefer a short period of closure rather than keeping their stores open at all cost and having only a few customers," said Minister President Malu Dreyer.



On Friday, Rheinland-Pfalz would have started Christmas break. Most of the class work and exams are already done. The students have gone through a difficult year. "That's why it was very important that we don't just close the schools. The obligation to be present in school will be lifted between 16 December to 18 December 2020. This means that all students can and should stay at home. This makes sense so that children reduce contacts before the holidays. Distance learning is not necessary during these three days. During this period, schools and parents can get better prepared for distance learning, which will take place between 4 January 2021 and 15 January 2021. This is the milder means compared to school closures. Education is a great asset!" the Minister President stressed. Excluded from distance learning are those who are already studying for their graduation examinations (Abitur), which take place in January.



The following applies from Wednesday, 16 December 2020, until at least 10 January 2021:



1. Private gatherings are still limited to one's own household and one other household, but not more than 5 persons. Children up to 14 years of age are excluded.



2. Christmas can be celebrated, but on a much smaller scale than usual. From 24 to 26 December, one household can be visited by four people from the closest family circle, even if this means that more than five people or more than two households come together. It is strongly recommended to take a week of protection before the family reunion in which one reduces contacts to an absolute minimum for about five to seven days before the holidays.



3. On New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, a ban on gatherings will be implemented nationwide. In addition, there is a ban on lighting fireworks in public places and a ban on the sale of pyrotechnics. It is strongly recommended to refrain from igniting pyrotechnics. The sale of pyrotechnics is prohibited.



4. Daycare centers remain open in regular operation. However, parents are urged to ensure care at home if possible.



5. In schools, the obligation to be present will be lifted from 16 to 18 December 2020. This means that all students can stay at home. Distance learning is not necessary during these three days. For the period after the break: In the week of 4 to 15 January 2021, distance learning will take place in all types of school. Schools provide emergency care for students up to grade 7 and for students with special educational needs and for students whose domestic learning situation is not sufficient. We will have discussions with the transport of students to ensure that student transport is maintained in order to carry out emergency care.



Examinations and class work scheduled for 18 December 2020 and between 4 January to 15 January 2021 should be postponed or replaced as far as possible. If this is not possible, they will take place in the school.



The Abitur examinations (G9 and IGS) will take place as planned and in the schools (starting of the written examinations on 7 January 2021, end: 27 January 2021).



What will happen after 15 January 2021 will be decided depending on the infection situation.



6. The consumption of alcoholic beverages in public spaces is prohibited. Violations will be punished with a fine.



7. Retail trade, with the exception of food stores, will be closed from 16 December 2020 until 10 January 2021. The sale of non-food products in food retailing that are not part of daily needs can also be restricted and must not be extended. Exceptions: weekly markets for food, direct marketers of food, pick-up and delivery services, beverage markets, health stores/Reformhäuser, pharmacies, medical supply stores, drugstores, opticians, hearing aid care professionals, gas stations, car repair shops, bicycle workshops, banks and savings banks, post offices, dry cleaners, laundromats, newspaper sales, animal supplies markets, feed markets, Christmas tree sales and wholesale.



8. Service companies in the field of personal care such as hair salons, beauty studios, massage practices, tattoo studios and similar establishments are closed, because in this area a physical proximity is indispensable. Medically necessary treatments, such as physio-, ergo and logo therapies as well as foot care, remain possible.



9. Support for the economy: The measures mean that some sectors of the economy will continue to face significant restrictions on their operations in the coming year. For this reason, the federal government will continue to provide financial support to the affected companies, solo self-employed persons and self-employed members of the liberal professions. To this end, the improved bridging aid III, which provides for grants for fixed costs, is available. With improved conditions, in particular a higher monthly subsidy of up to EUR 500,000 for the companies directly and indirectly affected by the closures, the federal government is making its contribution to securing companies and employment. The companies affected by the closure will be paid in advance in a similar way to exceptional economic aid. The loss of value of goods and other assets in the retail trade and other sectors associated with the closures is to be compensated by making partial write-offs possible quickly. Goods to be inventoried can be fully booked. This allows retailers to offset the losses incurred in this respect directly and to reduce their tax burden. This ensures liquidity.



10. During church services and meetings in churches, synagogues and mosques, a minimum distance of 1.5 meters is required and the wearing of a mask while seated is mandatory. Community singing is forbidden.



11. We will take special protective measures for senior citizens and nursing homes as well as mobile care services. In Rheinland-Pfalz, more than 44,000 people live in senior citizens and nursing homes, at least as many are cared for at home by mobile care services. We will provide additional protection here with special measures. The federal government supports them with medical protective masks and by covering the costs of rapid tests.



The German state governments will also order mandatory testing several times a week for staff in the senior citizens and nursing homes. Such regular tests are also mandatory for mobile care staff. In regions with an increased incidence, the proof of a current negative corona test will be mandatory for visitors. This is a high additional burden for the facilities. In order to ensure that it can be carried out reliably, the state government is in close contact with the DRC, Maltesers and other emergency services, which have already signaled their support for testing the facilities.



12. We have the promise of the Federal Minister of Health that we can start vaccinating on 27 December. As a first step, we will go to the senior citizens and nursing homes with mobile teams. From 4 January onwards, we will have more vaccine available and will also be able to open vaccination centers, which are already prepared and ready.



Source:

https://www.rlp.de/de/service/pressemeldungen/einzelansicht/news/News/detail/ministerpraesidentin-malu-dreyer-grosse-einigkeit-ueber-shutdown-vom-16-dezember-bis-10-januar/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2020 Date Posted: 12.15.2020 10:20 Story ID: 384994 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Courtesy translation: Rheinland-Pflaz announces general agreement on shutdown, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.