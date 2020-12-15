SAUSHEC faculty members receive Physician Recognition Awards

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 – Four San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Consortium officers were presented with the Army Surgeon General’s Physician Recognition Award Dec. 8 during a virtual meeting.



Col. Douglas Soderdahl, Lt. Col. Matthew Borgman, Maj. Steven Schauer and Capt. Zachary Sletten were recognized by Maj. Gen. Telita Crosland, Deputy Surgeon General, Deputy Commanding General (Operations) and Chief of U.S. Army Medical Corps, during the Army Joint Service Graduate Medical Education Selection Board.



The awards recognize Army Medical Corps officers in the ranks of colonel, lieutenant colonel, major and captain for exceptional service and accomplishments.



Sletten, assistant program director for curriculum and military integration for the Emergency Medicine Residency Program at Brooke Army Medical Center, was recognized for improving patient flow during mass casualty events while deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve as Emergency Department and Emergency Medical Services Director.



Schauer, an emergency medicine physician at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, was recognized as a top academic in emergency medicine and for work accomplished during two deployments in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



Borgman, pediatric critical care physician and officer in charge of BAMC Pediatric Readiness, was recognized as a leader and researcher whose work influences national policy. He has taught Pediatrics to more than 300 pediatric, medical and surgical residents and fellows as well as hundreds of medical students. He has contributed greatly in the field of simulations, where he oversees the simulation programs of all medical GME for the BAMC Simulation Center.



Soderdahl was recognized with the Maj. Gen. Lewis Aspey Mologne Award, which is presented annually to one Active and one Reserve Medical Corps Officer who the selection board feels best emulates Mologne by exhibiting a balance between outstanding leadership in military medicine and leadership in academics on a national level. It is the Surgeon General’s highest award for military academic excellence.



“Colonel Soderdahl is being recognized for exactly what this award is aimed at – demonstrating the balance of leadership and clinical skillsets,” said Crosland. “Colonel Soderdahl has had an extremely accomplished 30-year career in urology, including various surgical leadership positions, various command and deputy command positions, academic excellence, and holding office in two prominent national societies.”



Soderdahl maintains an active role in teaching urology residents while serving as the Corps Specific Branch Proponent Officer for the Army Medical Corps.

