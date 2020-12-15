NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Increases Productivity with Lean Six Sigma Certifications

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain Personal Property Shipping Office (PPSO) increased productivity and awarded two Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certifications in November 2020.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain PPSO coordinates the shipment and delivery of household goods and privately owned vehicles (POV) to military, Department of Defense civilians, and contractors operating in Bahrain. Dominic Near and Zahra Husain, transportation specialists at NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, successfully met the requirements of completing two rapid improvement events to become fully certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belts. Their projects increased PPSO workflow processes by improving problem solving, data entry, and reporting.



“These projects resulted in sustained time reduction and improved productivity for 97%-100% timely processing of quality assurance inspections, and 100% of weight certificate and file record reviews tracking,” said Jacqueline Adams, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Command Continuous Process Improvement Champion, who facilitates the Lean Six Sigma workshops for personnel onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain.



“This has also increased employee morale and productivity through the elimination of waste due to waiting and reworking their processes. They also sustained process effectiveness and customer satisfaction for the past two years in both internal and external processing of POV shipments and the Enhanced Transportation Operational Personal Property Standard System (e-TOPS) problem solving and reporting,” Adams added.



Due to the processes and standardization put in place with these improvement projects, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain PPSO was able to modify operations during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain the same level of effectiveness and efficiencies, allowing them to be flexible in an ever-changing operating environment.



“It is very easy to complain about what is not working, or what can be better. However, it takes true heart and determination to step up and take on the task of making the necessary changes to actually improve the way we operate and take care of customers,” said Adams. “The PPSO here at NAVSUP FLC Bahrain has risen to this challenge and we celebrate their success.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain continues to build a culture of continuous process improvement. As the newly certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belts, Near and Husain are the frontline change agents, enhancing PPSO’s productivity in Bahrain.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2020 Date Posted: 12.15.2020 07:18 Story ID: 384987 Location: MANAMA, BH PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Increases Productivity with Lean Six Sigma Certifications, by Kambra Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.