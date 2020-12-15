Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 14 DEC 2020

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Information on childcare in Wiesbaden’s daycare centers and Kindergarten starting Wednesday



Wiesbaden families and parents were informed in a letter by Social Affairs Department Secretary Christoph Manjura about childcare in daycare centers (Kitas) for the time of the Corona shutdown starting Wednesday, 16 December.



Due to the persistently high number of Corona infections, public life will be drastically reduced starting this Wednesday and lasting until Sunday, January 10, 2021. The letter from the Hessen Ministry of Social Affairs and Integration of 13 December states, among other things: "Childcare is to be reduced to a minimum starting on 16 December and lasting until 10 January 2021 [...] If parents need help and care, they will get it. This also applies explicitly for private reasons. Contact your daycare center."



The Office for Social Work, Department of Day Care Centers, has coordinated with the Wiesbaden childcare agencies in order to find the most uniform regulation possible on how best to deal with this requirement. The Social Department also wants to support the local daycare management and provide them with guidance.



From the point of view of the Wiesbaden Social Department, the following appeal applies and the following procedural rules apply: All daycare providers in Wiesbaden appeal to the parents to take care of the children at home whenever possible during this time, in order to reduce as many contacts as possible.



The federal government is expected to provide additional opportunities later this week for parents to take paid leave for that period. Parents are asked to take this into account. In particular, emergency childcare should be provided for families in which both parents are employed, working in professions necessary to maintain public life and/or for parents who cannot reach an agreements with their employers which would enable care at home. Parents should discuss possible private reasons with the respective daycare management.



All institutions need a planning basis for emergency care. Therefore, a notification is required by Tuesday, December 15, on which days and which time window there is a need for care for the time of the shutdown.

Existing rules for the closure of the facilities remain unaffected.



