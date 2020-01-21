Home is Where the Navy Is

ST. LOUIS – What is home? Most people would define home as being a specific place. Sometimes it’s comprised of particular people. Other times it can be special memories made at a certain point in time. Whatever the definition, what then is home to a child raised in 14 foster homes and three group homes?



Enter Navy Counselor 2nd Class Nicole White. She is the leading petty officer at Navy Recruiting Station St. Peters, Missouri, overseeing the day-to-day operations of her team and also talent scouting the best and brightest men and women into the Navy.



But prior to prior the Navy, White had a rough go at life, never truly having somewhere or someone to call home.



Growing up, White lived with her mother and twin sister up until she was five years old. At that time, her father received full custody of her sister and herself. Her dad had remarried and had four kids, so after taking in White and her sister, it became a rather large family of eight. It was nice at first, until things quickly changed for the worse.



“My dad was physically abusive to his wife and to us,” said White. “He was a pastor, so we went to church every Sunday. Even there, I think people knew something was a little off. But they didn't want to get into it because he was a big part of the community.”



After a few years, around the time White and her sister were 13, a lady from the church called Children and Family Services when she noticed bruises on their bodies.



“They arrested my dad that Sunday,” said White. “That’s when we ended up in foster care.”



But when they went into the foster care system, White and her twin sister were separated and wound up going to different places and living different lives. Because of that, White doesn’t speak to sister very much anymore.



“When I first got put in foster care, I felt shocked,” said White. “I remember being really confused and sad because my parents and my sister were gone. But within a couple years, I had figured out how the system worked. I knew that no one was going to adopt me because I was too old, and I learned to stop feeling sorry for myself. I had to keep moving forward.”



Within four years of being in the foster care system, White had been at 17 different types of homes.



“I played hard ball all the time,” said White. “That’s partly why I moved from place to place so much. But it wasn’t always my fault. Sometimes it was the system, or a place had insane rules, or it just wasn’t a good fit. Little stuff like that.”



After staying at a few houses, White still remembers vividly the first time she went a group home.



“The first group home I ended up in was a terrifying experience,” said White. “I remember driving for hours to get there and it was in the middle of nowhere. They put me in a cell. I was crying and hysterical. The only reason I calmed down was because a lady there told me to stop crying, because if I didn’t, they’d put me in the crazy room. Apparently, a lot of the girls there were not doing so well. I’m thankful I didn't somehow turn out like them.”



After several bad experiences with foster homes and group homes, White decided she would try to get emancipated at 17 years old.



Emancipation, often with a court order, means that a minor legally becomes an adult.



“I asked a lot of questions and I was probably the most annoying kid a social worker could ever have,” said White. “But after I got all the information and research I could, a judge gave me permission to take care of myself as a 17-year-old. I had to take independent living classes, have a stable job and have a certain amount in my savings account. I had to have a plan and be able to prove that I was capable of getting awesome grades in high school while still providing for myself like a parent would do.”



A few years after being emancipated and graduating from high school, White had her first child. But she wanted to better provide for him, so when he was still an infant, White decided to join the Navy.



“I joined because I didn’t want to be another statistic of the system,” said White. “A lot of people in foster care who are abused, don't turn out to have a degree or successful careers. I decided when my son was born that I did not want to end up like that, and I didn't want my kids to have the same life I did.”



Now that White is a parent, she wants to show her kids that anyone is bigger than their circumstances.



“Everyone around you has the same 24-hour day that you have,” said White. “So you either take advantage of it or you don’t. So, don't come crying to me. Right now, they’re 11 and five, so they got it pretty easy.”



Since checking into Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, White is an eight-time hall of fame recruiter, is NTAG Mid America’s Junior Sailor of the Year, was awarded four Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and is currently working towards a master’s degree.



“I’m very ambitious, focused and enthusiastic about our recruiting mission and the people,” said White. “I’m also rather persuasive, so that helps in this line of work.”



As one of the best recruiters at NTAG Mid America, White has achieved the pinnacle of accolades and recognition anyone can possibly get. But perhaps her greatest achievement was finally finding a place to call home and having a family of her own.



“I love the Navy,” said White. “I admire the Navy and what it’s done for me. The Navy has provided a family for me, molded me into a responsible, respectable woman and mother, and most importantly has taught me the value of leadership by shaping me into a continuously improving leader. And I want to be the one responsible for providing that for someone else.”



NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command (NRC), recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky.

