Naval Health Clinic Hawaii Inaugural DAISY Award Kick-Off Begins Nomination Cycle for Extraordinary Nurse Recognition

Photo By Macy Hinds | Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor (NMRTC-PH) nursing and leadership staff proudly hold the DAISY Award Banner at the kick-off of the award nomination period at Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay on Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Dec. 14, 2020. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care nurses provide patients and families every day. The nomination cycle runs from Dec. 14, 2020 to April 2021. The kick-off consisted of revealing the foundation's banner to be hung in each clinic and a brief to nursing staff about the award.

The DAISY Award Program and Selection Committee consisting of Active Duty Navy and civilian nurses at Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (NHCH) visited Branch Health Clinics (BHC) Kaneohe Bay and Makalapa, and Shipyard Clinic to recognize the beginning of the inaugural DAISY award nomination cycle for NHCH. The cycle runs from Dec. 14, 2020 to April 2021. The kick-off consisted of revealing the foundation’s banner to be hung in each clinic and a brief to educate nursing staff on the award.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care nurses provide patients and families every day. The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Patients, families, and colleagues may nominate nurses by submitting a nomination online or via hardcopy form located in NHCH clinic patient areas. The award recipient is chosen by the NHCH DAISY Award Selection Committee to receive The DAISY Award at the end of each nomination cycle. The nominees and winner will be recognized at the Navy Nurse Corps Celebration during Nurse’s Week in May 2021. Each honoree will receive a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

Capt. Andrea Petrovanie-Green, Quality Management Department Head at NHCH said, “We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program. I want to extend thanks to our committee of staff volunteers for their time and talent to recognize and celebrate our nurses…our everyday HEROES!”

In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 3,900 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of direct care Nurses, Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Leaders, Nursing Faculty, Nursing Students, through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects and for nurses participating in medical missions. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org