Fort Hamilton's Lead Civilian Receives Top IMCOM Honors

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. – Steve Hood, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton’s Deputy to the Garrison Commander, was named an Installation Management Command Stalwart Award winner for 2019, marking the first time a member of USAG-FH has received this high honor.



“I am both humbled and excited to receive the Stalwart Award. I am familiar with several of this year's recipients as well as previous recipients and consider myself fortunate to be counted among them,” said Hood. “Specifically, to have been nominated by the Fort Hamilton Garrison team, a team I have been privileged to serve as their Deputy to the Garrison Commander, is especially humbling and evokes a spirit of pride and gratefulness to be a part of their team. This award is indicative of the Fort Hamilton team's performance and it goes without saying that the DGC does not get recognized at this level if the rest of the team aren't performing at a high level. To them all, I offer sincere thanks.”



IMCOM recognized a total of 15 people, out of approximately 60,000 employees from nearly 100 locations worldwide, who distinguished themselves amongst their peers and leaders as outstanding IMCOM personnel who exceeded the call of duty to achieve Army and IMCOM objectives. The award represents the Army's continued commitment to conducting business in the best way possible; it recognizes those who exhibited strength and vigor in mind, body, and spirit in promoting the IMCOM mission and vision.



“The IMCOM Stalwart Award is the highest honor bestowed upon an IMCOM employee for excellence in installation management,” said Vance Penn, IMCOM Civilian Personnel Human Resources Specialist. “Competition is fierce, with nominees typically impacting not only their garrisons, but across the enterprise and the Army. Stalwart Award recipients reflect the passion IMCOM employees bring to the fight every day and a dedication to improving the lives of Soldiers, Civilians, Family members, and Retirees that is palpable.”



Hood took the DGC position in Dec. 2018, but has been a leader within IMCOM since 2007. Hood’s service as a Department of the Army Professional spans over 35 years, which includes 22 years of service and over ten deployments as an active duty Army Soldier. As DGC, he serves as the senior civilian and primary official in support to the garrison commander, providing leadership and program guidance for operations in the areas of: public works; human resources; operations planning, training, mobilization and security, including anti-terrorism and force protection; plans, analysis, and integration; resource management; family and morale, welfare and recreation; emergency services; postal; religious support; public affairs; equal opportunity; internal review; and safety.



Col. Martin said, "Mr. Steve Hood is a true professional and absolutely deserving of this award. He is truly fitting of the term "stalwart"!" Martin added, "Mr. Hood sees the best in everyone and ensures our team is treated with dignity and respect. He is a People First leader who ensures our team has the resources to accomplish the mission. He is a force multiplier, his knowledge, skills, and abilities enhance the capacity of our small garrison staff."



Among his many responsibilities, Hood also has the responsibility to lead a team of professionals and provide unparalleled service in order to ensure readiness, quality infrastructure, and comprehensive family support services to the community.



"Mr. Hood set the standard in how the staff was to communicate, treat one another with dignity and respect,” said Trevor Loew, Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation director. “He modeled and encouraged transparency, crosstalk, and enforced accountability, integrity. The list can go on and on.”



Loew elaborated further by stating how Hood led the garrison staff with encouragement, trust, positivity, honest feedback, and his unique ability to inspire a team.



"Not only has his contributions been the catalyst to positive change on the installation, but as a result of his leadership, the garrison staff made such strides, such as being recognized as the 2019 Best Department of Human Resources for a Small Garrison, awarded the 2019 Army Partnership Award, and a myriad of other achievements that would not have occurred without his example of true leadership. The momentum Mr. Hood has brought to the staff, shows the team that there is no end to their capacity to achieve."



Hood said, “Just as any leader, I can only hope to instill confidence, initiative and the sense that they are empowered to contribute and make an impact to the overall success of the team. I believe we have done that here at Fort Hamilton as contributions toward excellence emanate throughout the organization. Most important to me is the establishment of trust and the shared commitment to abide by the Army Civilian Corps Creed.”



The award is usually presented at the IMCOM Commander's Conference in November, but the conference was canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the awards will be presented in 2021.