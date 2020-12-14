Soldiers volunteer to deliver USO Holiday Bags, cookies included!

Photo By Sgt. Christopher Dennis | Pvt. Carrin Rodriguez, a CBRN Specialist with 6th Engineer Battalion, looks through...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Christopher Dennis | Pvt. Carrin Rodriguez, a CBRN Specialist with 6th Engineer Battalion, looks through the USO Holiday bag that she found at her barracks door Dec 10 in barracks 791 on Fort Richardson. The bag was one of USO holiday bags delivered across Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson which was delivered by volunteer Soldiers, Airmen, Spouses and USO Alaska with cookies provided by Elmendorf-Richardson’s Spouses Club. (Photos by Sgt. Christopher B. Dennis USARAK Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

By Christopher Dennis



Fort Richardson, Alaska – Single Soldiers across Fort Richardson residing in the barracks open their doors to a sweet surprise of 1,821 USO holiday bags December 10, delivered by volunteer Soldiers and USO Alaska.



“I was expecting to see one of my sergeants to be here, but it was kind of nice to see a gift for us instead,” said Pvt. Lane Vandall from 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment after opening his door to find a holiday bag.



The Soldiers who volunteered varied from sergeants to master sergeants that just wanted to give Soldiers a little cheer for the holidays.



“I think it’s awesome to be able to give the Soldiers something for the holidays, the USO has done an amazing job since I’ve been in the military and I just appreciate being a part of it, to be that impact for the Soldier during the Holidays,” said Mater Sgt. Ella Nunley-Spaights, Operations Noncommissioned Officer for 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.



This year, USO Alaska partnered with Elmendorf-Richardson Spouses’ Club Cookie Caper to add the 13 cookies to each bag, which became a win-win situation for both organizations according to Jeanie Butler, USO Alaska supervisor.



USO Alaska gave the Elmendorf-Richardson Spouses’ ‘Cookie Capers’ a source to get the delicious treats out to the Soldiers.



“I was able to partner with the USO to make Cookie Capers even bigger by the USO making their own bags of goodies to be added to the cookies. All together each service member received over 20 items. The cookies have been said to be the at home touch our members needed,” said Carey Crance, Air Force key spouse and member of Elmendorf-Richardson Spouses member.



Each bag contained two drinks, hot cocoa, hand sanitizer, a baker’s dozen of cookies and other things that might cheer Soldiers that are currently staying in the barracks.



Not only were the Soldiers in the barracks taken care of, but the Soldiers in-processing and those restricted from movement due to COVID-19 concerns also received goodie bags.



“We’ve also delivered bags to all of the reception Soldiers and all of the Soldiers that are on Restriction of Movement as well,” said Butler.



The bags were received well and provided a little extra cheer for Soldiers that might want them, but not have the ability to make them in the barracks.



“I think it’s a good treat, I wanted to bake cookies, but we don’t have an oven so it’s a good treat and I don’t have to bake cookies,” said Pvt. Carrin Rodriguez, CBRN Specialist with 95th Chemical Company, 6th Engineer Battalion.