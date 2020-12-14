Kenyan-born enlisted Sailor earns commission at Officer Candidate School

Photo By Darwin Lam | Officer Candidate Crown Muhoro, an Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 04-21 student,...... read more read more Photo By Darwin Lam | Officer Candidate Crown Muhoro, an Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 04-21 student, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, poses for a photo, Dec. 11. OCS morally, mentally and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. - A Kenyan-born, prior enlisted Sailor, now an officer candidate at Officer Training Command in Newport, Rhode Island (OTCN), will graduate Officer Candidate School (OCS) and will continue to lead Sailors as a newly commissioned Surface Warfare Officer, Dec. 18.



Officer Candidate Crown Muhoro, 29, recalled leaving Kikuyu, Kenya for Lynchburg, Virginia on Dec. 21, 2005, when he was in the 10th grade with his grandmother. Seven years later, he graduated boot camp as a fireman (E-3) at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, and also became a naturalized U.S. citizen on the same day in 2012.



“I’m very proud to serve and pay this debt that I feel I owe this country and my family,” said Muhoro. “The U.S. did great things for my immigrant family, my mother raised me as a single-parent and worked her way up to become a registered nurse.”



As an enlisted Sailor, Muhoro served at the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) training center in Warner Springs, California as a damage controlman 1st class. He also served aboard the USS Cape St. George (CG 71).



“As a foreign born Sailor myself, I can definitely relate to Muhoro,” said Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Muhammed F. Morad, Muhoro’s recruit division commander (RDC) at OCS. “Our Navy is the most powerful navy in the world because of our diversity and the ability to work together.”



While enlisted, he also completed a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Liberty University by using the Navy’s Tuition Assistance and Tuition Assistance Top-up programs.



“My leadership pushed to me continue higher education as a young Sailor,” said Muhoro. “Then Lt. Cmdr. Isaia Infante, the chief engineer while on USS Cape St. George (CG 71), told me to push through during tough times on deployment and to remember why I endured a heavy workload after work hours being enrolled in two-to-three college classes per semester, which was to become a naval officer.”



Muhoro’s mother explained how her son is seen as a role model for his family and hometown communities.



“Crown serves as a role model to his community back home [in Kenya],” said Rahab Adams, Muhoro’s mother. “Everyone from our neighborhood, especially the young kids, always calls me to check up and [are] eager to hear about his accomplishments here in the U.S. …They are inspired by his story. His decisions, organizational skills and willingness to help others truly impact his friends and community,” added Adams. “He continues to serve his community and we are so proud of him.”



Muhoro is married to his wife, Koi, and has an 8-year-old son, Jeremy.



After gradating OCS, Muhoro will report to the Navy’s Basic Division Officer Course and Junior Officer of the Deck Course.



