CYP hosts Santa’s Workshop for southern Nevada Guardsmen and their families

The spirit of Old Saint Nick was alive and well at the Santa’s Workshop event hosted by the Nevada National Guard’s Child and Youth Program on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Soldiers, Airmen, and their families had the opportunity to pick up Christmas toys and activities for loved ones at home. There were hand crafted quilts, hats, and scarves given out by individual community volunteers. Toys, books, stuffed animals, crafts, and fun holiday activities were laid out on tables for the families to take home this holiday season.



Some of the sponsored organizations included the USO, Operation Homefront, the American Legion, Toys for Tots, and many other local community volunteers.



This walk through event had each registered member given a specified time slot in order to minimize the number of people at a given time. Masks were a requirement and social distancing was observed throughout the event. Hand sanitizer was also provided for use.



“We had a total of 30 volunteers,” Lead Program Coordinator, Delana Cardenas said. “Some of them started on Friday. They helped decorate, separate toys, organize the tables, and got the room ready for today’s occasion.”



This was a military-only event available to members and families of the Army and Air National Guard. This year saw some Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base who recently returned from deployment.



“We wanted to also support our deployed families,” Cardenas said. “This is our community coming together and helping provide a fun Christmas for the families. I would like to say thank you to all our volunteers and I’d like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday season!”



Another Santa’s Workshop event is scheduled for military families in Northern Nevada, Dec. 19, 2020. For more information about this organization please visit the Nevada National Guard Child and Youth Program’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NevadaGuardChildandYouth

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2020 Date Posted: 12.14.2020 14:09 Story ID: 384940 Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CYP hosts Santa’s Workshop for southern Nevada Guardsmen and their families, by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.