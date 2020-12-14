JBSA-Lackland comm officer joins U.S. Space Force

Photo By Sarayuth Pinthong | U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Patrick Reid, 502nd Communications Squadron officer in charge...... read more read more Photo By Sarayuth Pinthong | U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Patrick Reid, 502nd Communications Squadron officer in charge of the operations flight, poses for a photo Dec. 11, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Reid was selected to transfer to the newly established U.S. Space Force in early 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO -- A member of the 502nd Communications Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland has been selected to transition to the newly established U.S. Space Force in early 2021.



Air Force 2nd Lt. Patrick Reid, officer in charge of the 502nd CS operations flight, said he has no idea what his new job will be, but he’s always had an interest in space.



“The various challenges and intrigue that lie above piqued my interest since I was a kid,” Reid said. “When I saw the opportunity to transfer, I thought it over for a few days and decided to go for it.”



Growing up in Cibolo, Texas, not far from JBSA-Randolph, Reid said he would look up at the sky to see the major constellations, meteors and eclipses, and then in high school, he took a real interest in science, which paved the way for his future career.



Reid applied by submitting his work experience and reasons for his interest in transferring and, after a competitive selection process, he was picked to join the newest branch of the Armed Forces.



He received the news Oct. 15, and is expected to transfer officially by February 2021.



“Space is just cool,” Reid said. “So much happens out there, both near and far. New advancements in our observations indicate its complexity. The phenomena that occur are stunningly beautiful. Thinking of what lies undiscovered out there is exciting.”



Established Dec. 20, 2019, the USSF organizes, trains and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force.



The USSF's responsibilities include developing military space professionals, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power and organizing space forces to present to our combatant commands.



Currently, Reid is awaiting congressional approval of the transfer. After that, when his current orders are up, he will be moved wherever the USSF deems necessary.



“I am interested in the challenge,” he said. “I’ll be part of the force setting up a new military service. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I want to see what I can do to make it better.”