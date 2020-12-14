SMDC leader commissions four University of Alabama ROTC cadets

Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, right, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile...... read more read more Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, right, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, participates in a ceremonial cake cutting with four graduating University of Alabama ROTC cadets following their commissioning into the Army during the Crimson Tide Battalion Fall 2020 Commissioning Ceremony, Dec. 11. From left are: 2nd Lt. Tucker A. Arnett; 2nd Lt. Matthew T. Fagg; Lt. Col. Antwan D. Brown, professor of military science; 2nd Lt. Noah T. Kren; 2nd Lt. Terry L. Hancock; and Karbler. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw) see less | View Image Page

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Four Crimson Tide Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets take their first steps as Army officers.



Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, commissioned four University of Alabama ROTC cadets into the Army during the Crimson Tide Battalion Fall 2020 Commissioning Ceremony, Dec. 11.



The newly commissioned Army second lieutenants are Tucker A. Arnett, Matthew T. Fagg, Terry L. Hancock and Noah T. Kren.



“It was a great honor to be asked to commission them and be the first step in however long their military career is,” Karbler said. “To be the one who can help them take that first step in commissioning and watching their family members pin their second lieutenant rank on them for the first time is a wonderful experience."



Arnett is from Lake View, Alabama. He earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy. Arnett said the Army is a great way to serve in difficult economic times. He will serve in the Ordnance Corps on active duty.



“I wanted to be able to graduate college free of crushing debt, with opportunities to continue my studies,” Arnett said about one of the reasons for joining the ROTC. “This ceremony will take place in one of the worst job markets of our lifetime. I am glad to have some security in this regard and I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve.”



Fagg is from Madison, Alabama. He earned his bachelor’s degree in general business. Growing up, Fagg said his family's military heritage goes all the way back to the Revolutionary War and for as long as he can remember, serving is what he has always wanted to do. He will serve in the U.S. Army Reserve as a Military Intelligence officer.



“It is my obligation to serve like those before me,” he said. “This is special to me as I have been waiting for this day for years. This is a new chapter in my life. This is the greatest honor of my life, Alabama ROTC has prepared myself and all of my peers for the great responsibility and duty ahead.”



Hancock is from Kissimmee, Florida. He earned his bachelor’s degree in environmental science. Hancock said selfless service and professional development made him want to become and Army officer. He will serve in the Aviation Branch on active duty.



“The fact that Pearl Harbor Day occurred only four days prior to our commissioning, and it was on Dec. 11th that Germany and Italy declared war on the U.S.; these dates of prior conflict serve as a reminder to all that commission, that our oath to defend our country from enemies, foreign and domestic, is not to be taken lightly,” Hancock said. “It is a pleasure to serve others and to stand beside the nation's brightest and most courageous men and women. I look forward to the future and I intend to do everything in my capability to leave the organization better than the day I joined it.”



Kren is from Springfield, Illinois. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering with a minor in structural engineering. Growing up, Kren always knew that he wanted to serve his community and country. He will serve as a Field Artillery officer on active duty.



“I grew up surrounded by people who had served, and I have always felt a strong obligation to follow in their footsteps,” he said. “I have wanted to become an officer for as long as I can remember. Today’s ceremony marks the culmination of a lifelong goal for me.”