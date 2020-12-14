Photo Essay: December Training Operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Service members at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training drive military vehicles on a range...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Service members at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training drive military vehicles on a range road Dec. 4, 2020, at the installation. Hundreds of service members trained at the installation in December 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Service members at Fort McCoy, Wis., drive military vehicles on post Dec. 4, 2020.



Hundreds of service members trained at the installation in December 2020.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the "Total Force Training Center." Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”