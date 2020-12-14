Eye on Innovation: Teamwork and Ambition Brings New Dewatering Pump Test Tank to Life

Back in 2018, the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Steam Plant Cleanliness and Temporary Services Branch (Code 269) and the Temporary Services Shop (Code 990) saw the need to establish a new process to provide a safer, more efficient, and more environmentally friendly way to test dewatering pumps. The team took charge and built the concept for a new testing tank, their innovative idea soon becoming reality in 2020.



“To support safety requirements whenever we take submarines pierside, we install temporary dewatering pumps capable of pumping up to 1,000 gallons per minute,” said Code 269 Steam Plant Cleanliness and Temporary Services Manager Matthew Meads. “It’s very important that these pumps are tested to prove their performance. However, it was clear there was a need for a change in how those pumps were being tested.”



“In the past, we would test the pumps directly in the drydock,” said Code 990 Pipe Section Inside Shop Manager Brian Swain. “We would have the Rigging Shop (Shop 72) help us get the pumps into the drydock and then run six-inch hoses all around the wall of the drydock to drains. When we started the test there would be a lot of pressure and movement from the hoses as we tested the pumps – plus all the water pumped into the drain would have to be treated after touching the drydock floor. We needed to come up with a solution on how to best protect our people while also finding a better way to test these pumps so we could best benefit the shipyard.”



In search of a way to safely streamline the process, Code 269 got to work with designing some ideas for how to address the need, taking Code 990’s input for what would best fit the shop’s needs.



“We were coming up with ways to simulate the testing either with a test stand or a tank setup,” said Code 269 Submarine Temporary Service Lead Scott Henning. “It was a year-long process developing the plans before we came to the funding stages. We drafted up our matrix chart and took things to the Continuous Process Improvement & Innovation Executive Steering Committee (CPI&I ESC) to present what we came up with and what benefits it could bring the shipyard and its workforce if we were able to fabricate this new tank for our dewatering pump tests.”



The team presented the plans to the CPI&I ESC in 2019, providing details on how this new tank would be able to provide a more efficient way to test the pumps while being safest for the employees conducting the testing. As soon as the team saw its benefits for the employees, the CPI&I approved the venture and funded the project for $90,000. “I was very impressed with the timeliness and ease to get the funding secured for the project through the CPI&I ESC,” said Meads. “They showed a high level of interest in what we were working towards and were ready to help!”



“I firmly believe that shipyard workers are innovative by nature and when given a real opportunity to improve our processes, plant and/or people, they will,” said NNSY Innovation Program Manager (IPM) Dan Adams. “Sometimes a great idea will turn into dust and blow away if not nurtured and provided water. The CPI&I ESC is dedicated to providing that water whether it’s in the form of funding, guidance, or simply making a phone call to remove a barrier that seemed impassable or too difficult to climb. We applaud the efforts of Code 269 and Code 990 that saw a need and took action to develop a method to not only significantly improve a process but at the same time increase the level of safety for our people.”



Once the funding was secured, the team began the process to get the dewatering pump test tank fabricated and on-site. Today, the tank is now onboard NNSY and already in use.



“Everything is now contained in the one unit so they don’t even need to be in drydock to test the pumps anymore. It’s a lot safer and more environmentally friendly which is a huge win for all us here at NNSY,” said Code 269 Mechanical Engineer Thomas Slawski. “Since its completion, we’ve been able to use the new tank for dewatering pumps with the USS San Francisco (SSN 711) project. We’re also going to be testing more pumps down the line to ensure everything works smoothly across the board. The tank was fabricated to handle all the pumps we work with so we look forward to seeing it in action.”



In addition, from the success of the project, Code 269 and Code 990 are looking for new opportunities to innovate other processes, including developing new firefighting nozzle and hose test fixtures. “We’ve seen a successful idea fruition into a huge win for our shipyard and we want to keep that momentum going. We want to look at what other potential improvements we can do together,” said Henning.



“Code 990 is very thankful to the CPI&I ESC for hearing our plans and helping us fund this endeavor, it truly made a difference for us,” said Swain. “And a huge thank you to Code 269 for leading the charge in getting this developed for us. Our people are protected and the shipyard is in a better place because of your efforts.”

